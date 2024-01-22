Daily news update: ‘Mafias’ on the prowl, an SA world champ, and no action against Zuma … for now

The country is celebrating SA MMA fighter Dricus du Plessis’ title winning fight. We have pics from the fight.

Former Patriotic Alliance (PA) youth leader Bonginkosi Khanyile has, as predicted, joined the Jacob Zuma-linked uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. Meanwhile, the ANC still has not announced action against the former president for breaching its constitution.

News today: 22 January

Western Cape warned of ‘Mafias’ trying to infiltrate service delivery

The Western Cape government has been warned of “mafias” attempting to infiltrate various service delivery functions in the Knysna Local Municipality.

The state of local government has severly impacted service delivery. Picture: Gallo Images

This was revealed during a recent meeting of the province’s cabinet, where the municipality’s service delivery struggles were laid bare.

Premier Alan Winde said the province was preparing its response. “This is completely unacceptable. We are considering our options,” he added.

Woman arrested after fatal fire engulfs hijacked building in Joburg CBD

A suspect has been arrested for arson in connection with the fire that broke out at a hijacked building in the central business district (CBD) of Johannesburg.

Firefighters attend to a fire at an abandoned building in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Joburg city manager Floyd Brink said an unidentified woman was apprehended and was now in the possession of the South African Police Service (Saps).

“It does seem at this point the fire was started by a specific person… it’s a female.

PICS: Dricus du Plessis — bloodied and bruised but unbroken

New UFC middleweight champion of the world Dricus du Plessis took a few punches in his UFC title fight against Sean Strickland in Toronto on Sunday — and had the scars and bruises to show it afterwards.

Dricus du Plessis with the middleweight belt. Picture: Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

But Du Plessis will show off his bruises with pride after claiming the title in five rounds against the American, becoming the first South African to win an Ultimate Fighting Championship title.

After a slow start, Du Plessis eventually got into things in the third round and possibly edged his opponent in rounds four and five as well. In the end he won by split decision.

The fight was declared the “fight of the night” at UFC297.

Bonginkosi Khanyile joins MK Party after PA expulsion

July unrest-accused Bonginkosi Khanyile has been appointed as a “volunteer-in-chief” and youth leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after his expelled from the Patriotic Alliance (PA).

Bonginkosi Khanyile. Photo: Gallo Images.

According to MK secretary Thanduxolo Dyodo, the decision was made after “a thorough assessment of issues facing the youth.”

“Bonginkosi Khanyile has the right credentials and consciousness to lead efforts to overcome the myriad of challenges facing the youth.

No action against Zuma for now as ANC sends leaders to put out fires in KZN – report

Former president Jacob Zuma will be off the hook for now as the African National Congress (ANC) turns its focus on the upcoming general elections.

ANC supporter wearing Jacob Zuma t-shirt. Picture: Michel Bega

Zuma will be “free” to campaign for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party after the ANC leadership decided not to act against the former president for defying the ruling party.

Well, at least until once the 2024 national and provincial elections have passed.

‘He’s a smart man’ – Mzansi reacts as Siya wishes Rachel a happy ‘24th’ birthday

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is not only a strategic rugby player, he brings the same strategy to his marriage.

Picture: Instagram @rachelkolisi

Siya had Netizens flabbergasted on Sunday afternoon when he wished Rachel a happy 24th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the rugby player shared several photographs of him and Rachel and their family, captioning the post: “Happy 24th birth, my love. Thank you for all you are and all you do for us.”

The comments section was immediately flooded with fans reacting to Siya’s young wife.

How to set your financial goals for 2024

The beginning of the year is the best time to set your financial goals for 2024 by reflecting on your financial state.

Image: iStock

Whether you are aiming to build an emergency fund, pay off debt, or invest for the future, establishing clear financial objectives is crucial to achieving long-term stability and success.

