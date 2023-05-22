Daily news update: Online school registration opens in June, Diarrhoeal disease update, and R93m ministerial home bill

By Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Gauteng gearing up for online school registrations

Gauteng online applications for school admissions for the upcoming academic year will open in June.

The Gauteng Department of Education announced that the application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions will span a month, starting on 15 June at 8 am and concluding on 14 July at midnight.

There will be a single application process for both grades this year, simplifying the enrollment process for parents and guardians.

Read More: Gauteng online admissions for Grade 1 and Grade 8 to open next month

Death toll rises to 10 at cholera-stricken Hammanskraal

Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducts an inspection of the Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, 21 May 2023, as the hospital deals with a cholera outbreak in the area. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

At least ten people, including a three-year-old, have died from a cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

The Gauteng Health Department on Sunday confirmed a cholera outbreak in the area, as the death toll rose from six.

The department said 37 people are receiving treatment at the Jubilee District Hospital. Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko conducted an inspection at the hospital on Sunday.

Read More: Gauteng health confirms cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, as death toll climbs to 10

R93m in taxpayers’ monies spent on ministerial homes

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Sihle Zikalala. Photo: Supplied.

According to media reports, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has spent around R93 million between 2019 and last year for the maintenance of official residences belonging to ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general.

Monies spent include R1.4 million to upgrade a kitchen, R240 000 to get rid of cockroaches, R54 000 to replace a curtain rail and R50 million to make sure that ministers’ and their deputies’ generators are working during load shedding, according to a City Press report.

Read More: Kitchen upgrades, generators, R54k to replace curtain rail: R93m spent on ministerial homes

Proteas squad gears up for Netball World Cup

The Proteas team selected for the Netball World Cup. Back (from left): Nicola Smith, Phumza Maweni, Elmere van der Berg, Jeante Strydom, Izette Griesel, Lefebre Rademan. Front (left) Owethu Ngubane, Khanyisa Chawane, Bongiwe Msomi (captain), Nichole Taljaard and Refiloe Nketsa. Picture: David Rantho

Proteas coach Norma Plummer announced a 15-member team at the weekend for the global showpiece, which will be held in Africa for the first time.

The Proteas management team and Netball South Africa (NSA) believe the national side will have sufficient preparation together as a squad ahead of the Netball World Cup in Cape Town in July, as they target a medal in front of their home crowd.

Read More: Proteas team ‘working hard’ ahead of Netball World Cup

Pirates coach Riveiro sets eyes on league title next season

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro (Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has set his eyes on fighting to win the DStv Premiership next season.

This as Pirates finished strong in the 2022/23 campaign, which saw the club end in second place on the league standings and qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Read More: Pirates coach Riveiro sets eyes on league title next season