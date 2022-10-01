Daily news update: Joburg new Mayor, Ramaphosa ANC leaked audio and McKinsey SA added to R398m Transnet case

Citizen Reporter

The ANC’s Enoch Dada Morero was elected unopposed as the City of Johannesburg’s new mayor on Friday, following Mpho Phalatse’s ousting.

The sitting was convened by newly-elected Speaker Colleen Makhubele after 139 councillors voted for the DA’s Phalatse to be removed.

Morero accepted the nomination from GOOD party’s Lloyd Phillips, and vowed to stabilise the City’s financial situation, as well as attend to energy storage systems.

This, he says, will reduce load shedding in Johannesburg. He concluded by telling minority parties not to be undermined.

DA to challenge Phalatse’s removal as Joburg mayor in court, says Steenhuisen

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has announced that his party will challenge the removal of Mpho Phalatse as the mayor of Johannesburg in the courts.

Steenhuisen said Phalatse’s ouster, through a motion of no confidence during a council sitting on Friday, was unlawful and unprocedural, and would not stand in court.

He described the ANC’s return to power in the Joburg metro as a “coalition of corruption”.

The office of the Public Protector has cleared President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding his remarks heard in a leaked audio.

Earlier this year, suspended Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane launched an investigation into Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

The investigation was launched after ANC MP Mervyn Dirks wrote to the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) requesting the committee to summon Ramaphosa to account for remarks he made in a leaked audio recording.

In the recording, Ramaphosa is heard commenting on allegations of public funds being used for ANC campaigns, and that he was “willing to fall on the sword” to protect the governing party.

The Investigating Directorate (ID) has added McKinsey SA to its R398.4 million Transnet case.

The ID said McKinsey SA is represented by Vigas Sagar, its former Principal, and employee Goitseone Mangope.

Sindisiwe Twala Seboka, Investigating Directorate spokesperson, said Sagar will stand accused in his personal and representative capacity, while Mangope stands as the current representative of the company.

“The Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court deferred the matter to 14 October 2022 where Mangope will join his co-accused.”

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman in Cape Town.

It is understood the Ukrainian national was driving an Audi R8 when she was boxed in by two vehicles.

The kidnapping happened just after 10am on Thursday in Ipswich Road, near Saxdown Road, in Blue Downs.

Video of kidnapping

Video footage of the 35-year-old woman being snatched in front of Nioro Plastics went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the yellow Audi R8 can be seen taking the turn down the main road when a white vehicle stops in front of her.

International comedian Trevor Noah dropped a bombshell on Thursday, after he announced his exit from The Daily show on Comedy Central and was subsequently spotted with American singer Dua Lipa.

During the show, Trevor Noah recalled a conversation he had on Wednesday, with American humourist, Roy Wood Jr, who reminded him of the seven year journey on the show.

“It has been seven years since we started The Daily show with Trevor Noah and one of the overriding feelings I found myself experiencing throughout the nights and even today [Thursday] waking up is a feeling of gratitude,” Trevor said.

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis will be hoping for a better performance against Australia. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis has announced a 23-woman squad to face Australia in their 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup friendly match in London on 8 October.

Banyana’s World Cup preparations began with a two legged friendly tie against Brazil, which saw the South Africans losing both ties 3-0 and 6-0 respectively.



Both games were a big lesson to the current Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) champions, and Ellis wants her charges to trust themselves more and play their normal game against Australia.