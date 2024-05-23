Police commissioner urges dialogue amid taxi violence in Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police commissioner calls for dialogue between taxi associations as violence escalates.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene, has urged the Maclear area’s feuding taxi associations to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations.

“Violence is not the solution and only leads to unnecessary suffering and loss of life,” Mene said.

Shootouts on the road

This comes after two Toyota Fortuners that were on their way from Maclear to Tsolo at Ntywenka cuttings on the R396 were shot at by unknown persons on Wednesday afternoon at around 5pm.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said one person in a Fortuner was killed while the others got into the second Fortuner and drove off.

“As they drove off, the vehicle collided into an oncoming Toyota Quantum. A passenger in the Quantum sustained a gunshot wound in her arm,” Naidu said.

Also on Wednesday, Naidu said the local hospital reported that a person brought in by taxi drivers died, while several others sustained gunshot wounds.

Murder and attempted murder cases

The Eastern Cape is investigating two murders and 12 attempted murder cases.

“About 5km from the crime scene, two VW Polos with four occupants were found. A bag containing two pistols, a magazine, and rounds of ammunition were also confiscated,” Naidu said.

The four suspects, aged between 25 and 44, were arrested on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and the police are looking into their possible link to the shooting incident.

Mene, once again, strongly condemned the incidents.

“We will increase visibility in the area and take decisive action against those perpetrating violence,” he said.

Another taxi-related shooting in Mthatha

Meanwhile, in Mthatha on Thursday morning, another taxi-related shooting occurred where six people were injured.

At around 10am, there was a shooting on Sutherland Street near a garage where taxis park and pick up passengers.

“There was a shooting, and six people were allegedly shot and sustained injuries. The incident is taxi related,” Naidu said.

The police are investigating six counts of attempted murder.