In case you missed it: Businessman ruined by legal battle | Passport fraud syndicate bust | Thami Ndlala denies arrest

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 13 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes a businessman is in the process of rebuilding his life after a rollercoaster relationship with the Mpumalanga government.

Meanwhile, a passport fraud syndicate accused of selling South African passports to foreign nationals for up to R100 000 each has been dealt another blow, with the arrest of two former Home Affairs officials linked to a scheme that exploited loopholes in the department’s outdated systems.

Furthermore, a source close to the ongoing matter involving Thami Ndlala, husband of Metro FM presenter and TV personality Lerato Kganyago, and influencer Blue Mbombo, 35, told The Citizen that Ndlala, 45, was taken into custody on Monday.

Weather tomorrow: 14 October, 2026

Heavy downpours, damaging winds, hail, lightning and a heatwave have been forecast for most parts of KwaZulu-Natal, while damaging interior winds are expected in parts of the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle

The now closed SM Palace in eMalahleni. Picture: Supplied

A businessman is in the process of rebuilding his life after a rollercoaster relationship with the Mpumalanga government.

Profitable food supply contracts turned into rotten legal battles that left Alex Masilela fighting for millions from the province while he watched his business crumble.

Once providing food to more than 8 000 children and having signed deals to supply seven hospitals, he was shut out of both the education and health departments.

CONTINUE READING: Mpumalanga businessman left ruined by government contract dispute and legal battle

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 October 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Controversial businessman Serge Cabonge has claimed that former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya had met several women through him as bail proceedings in his rape and sexual grooming case were postponed.

The claim emerged on Tuesday, 13 October 2026, when the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard a 25-minute recording of a telephone conversation between Cabonge and Sibiya’s alleged former bodyguard and driver, known as Mr M.

During the call, Cabonge mentioned Tebogo Thobejane, the former girlfriend of tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with the businessman suggesting that Sibiya may have met her on several occasions.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He meets a lot of girls around me’: Audio recording reveals Shadrack Sibiya’s links to women

Passport fraud syndicate bust: Ex-Home Affairs officials arrested in R100k passport scam

South African passports. Picture: iStock

A passport fraud syndicate accused of selling South African passports to foreign nationals for up to R100 000 each has been dealt another blow, with the arrest of two former Home Affairs officials linked to a scheme that exploited loopholes in the department’s outdated systems.

The arrests follow a joint investigation by the Department of Home Affairs’ Counter Corruption Unit and the Hawks into a syndicate uncovered in 2022 that exploited a loophole known as “photo swapping”.

The scheme allegedly allowed suspects to use the identity details of legitimate South African citizens to obtain passports bearing the photographs of foreign nationals.

CONTINUE READING: Passport fraud syndicate bust: Ex-Home Affairs officials arrested in R100k passport scam

Here’s how much Eskom wants to increase electricity tariffs in 2027

Picture: iStock

Eskom will be requesting another above-inflation tariff increase for households and municipalities next year.

The entity wants an additional 8.83% from non-municipal customers, as well as 8.84% from municipalities.

Eskom already increased tariffs this year by 8.76% and 9.01% for direct and municipal bulk purchases, respectively.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how much Eskom wants to increase electricity tariffs in 2027

Thami Ndlala denies arrest as intimidation and extortion case surfaces

Media personality Blue Mbombo and businessman Thami Ndlala. Pictures: X, Instagram

A source close to the ongoing matter involving Thami Ndlala, husband of Metro FM presenter and TV personality Lerato Kganyago, and influencer Blue Mbombo, 35, told The Citizen that Ndlala, 45, was taken into custody on Monday.

This came after police approached him at court to serve a warrant while he was appearing in a separate but related case. Ndlala, however, denies that he was taken into custody.

According to eNCA reporter Pule Lesthwiti Jones, Ndlala insists he is not in custody and was never arrested. He also denies that the cellphone number used to intimidate the complainant belongs to him. He did, however, confirm that he was at court that day in connection with a protection order application brought against him.

CONTINUE READING: Thami Ndlala denies arrest as intimidation and extortion case surfaces

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Shadrack Sibiya resigns | ANCYL warning over B-BBEE | Accused in Tsontso case appear in court