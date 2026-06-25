Ex-apartheid-era ‘informer’ to appear in court for 15 murders

Investigators linked the suspect to three infamous incidents - Operation Zero Zero, the Nietverdiend 10, and the KwaNdebele 9.

A 74‑year‑old former apartheid informer, known as an Askari, has appeared in the Benoni Regional Court facing 15 counts of murder and a string of other charges after a Hawks investigation allegedly linked him to some of the most notorious atrocities of the apartheid era.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the case reflects the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s ongoing pursuit of accountability for apartheid‑era crimes.

“This commitment is demonstrated through an ongoing investigation that has resulted in an old former apartheid informer appearing before the Benoni Regional Court,” Mogale explained.

Summons

The suspect was served with a summons following a probe by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation’s Crimes Against the State section.

“The investigation stems from three matters that were brought before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC),” Mogale said.

Atrocities

Investigators linked the suspect to three infamous incidents – Operation Zero Zero, the Nietverdiend 10 and the KwaNdebele 9.

Each followed a chillingly similar modus operandi: young activists were lured under the guise of military training, supplied with explosives or arms, and then killed.

“It is alleged that the suspect deceived the youths into believing they were participating in operations against the apartheid government. Instead, they met their deaths at the hands of the suspect and two accomplices who allegedly operated from Vlakplaas under the command of Eugene de Kock,” Mogale added.

Charges

The charges include murder, arson, kidnapping, unlawful possession of explosives, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, and defeating or obstructing the administration of justice.

The TRC previously heard amnesty applications from operatives involved in these atrocities. But recent Hawks investigations have now directly linked the former informer to the killings, leading to his prosecution.

By reviving these cases decades later, the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State unit is seeking to ensure that those responsible for apartheid‑era atrocities are held to account, reinforcing South Africa’s commitment to justice and the rule of law.