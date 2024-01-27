Table Mountain fire: Cable cars evacuated, Black Hawk and spotter plane deployed [WATCH]

A large firefighting contingent has been deployed to fight a fire on Table Mountain while people are evacuated from cable cars.

View of Cape Town’s Table Mountain while a fire is raging on Tafelberg Road on Saturday, 27 January. Photo via X/ SANParks

Three Huey helicopters, a spotter plane, as well as firefighter crews from Table Mountain National Park, NCC Wildfires Newlands and Kloofnek, have been deployed to extinguish a fire along the Mother City’s Tafelberg Road along Table Mountain.

Tafelberg Road and the aerial cableway are closed while SANParks and the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway are evacuating people from the cable cars.

So far, individuals at the upper station have been taken to safety at the 12 Apostles area, while lower station evacuation is in progress.

Black Hawk dispatched to fight fire on Tafelberg

City of Cape Town fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said reports of the fire raging beneath the cables of the aerial cableway on Table Mountain’s Tafelberg Road, were received at around 12.50pm.

According to Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) spokesperson Lauren Clayton the fast and furious firefighting Black Hawk helicopter has also been dispatched.

How did the fire start?

He said it was reported that a vehicle caught alight and the fire quickly spread to nearby vegetation.

“The first arriving officer quickly assessed the situation and reinforcements were immediately called upon. We have a total of eight firefighting resources on scene, assisted by crews from TMNP,” Clayton added.

Warning to hikers

SANParks have also urged all hikers in the areas near the Platteklip Gorge Trail and surrounds to make their way down the mountain as a safety precaution.

This is a developing story.

