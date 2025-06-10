Public protector launches probe into Madibeng mayor’s office over crashed municipal bakkie

The crashed bakkie, which was used on a private farm without authorisation, has triggered a broader investigation.

The Public Protector is investigating the use of a municipal vehicle by a nonemployee of the Madibeng municipality after the vehicle was written off in a crash while allocated to mayor Douglas Maimane’s office.

Public Protector spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed the probe was ongoing, but was at an early stage.

The investigation follows the alleged unauthorised use of the vehicle by a private individual who subsequently crashed it.

Crash on the farm

The Isuzu bakkie, with registration KPX120NW, was allegedly used on Maimane’s farm and was photographed carrying animals when it overturned near Madinyane village in ward 34 on 17 September last year.

It was driven by an individual who was not a municipality employee. The use contravened the municipality’s fleet policy, requiring that a vehicle should only be allocated to a municipal employee by the fleet manager.

The accident was reported to the police and their incident report showed the bakkie was driven by a nonemployee.

No report from mayor’s office

Maimane’s office, which was allocated two other bakkies before this but grounded them through suspected reckless driving, failed to provide a report on the vehicle as requested by the municipality’s fleet management division.

The fleet management division recommended an investigation, disciplinary action and the application of consequence management. It also requested a report from the mayor’s office, to no avail.

No action was taken against the person who crashed the vehicle and the mayor’s office did not account for it, or state why the vehicle was driven by an outsider.

Resident approaches Public Protector

A concerned resident approached the Public Protector’s office in Mahikeng to investigate the issue. The office confirmed to the unnamed resident it would investigate Maimane’s failure to submit the report, which resulted in the municipality being unable to claim from the insurer.

It would also probe the allegation that, although the matter was reported to the municipal manager, he failed to hand over the fleet management report to the speaker so that the matter could be reported to the municipal council.

The resident also asked the protector to investigate the municipality’s financial loss as a result of the write-off, who authorised its use and why it was used on Maimane’s private farm.

He also requested a probe into why the council speaker failed to exercise her oversight role regarding the matter.

Mayoral chief of staff and spokesperson Senzo Ncongolo will look into the matter and respond today, as “we are engaged with council tomorrow”, he told The Citizen.

