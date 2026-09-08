Government probes misuse of RDP homes turned into spaza shops in Khutsong

Gauteng human settlements department to investigate misuse of government subsidised and RDP homes in Khutsong extensions 5 and 6.

The government’s decision to investigate the misuse of government-subsidised and RDP homes in Khutsong, Merafong, has been welcomed by the One Merafong Organisation (OMO).

But it said residents must not be blamed for using the properties to generate income.

It was reacting to a recent government step to evict foreigners who rented government-issued homes from beneficiaries to open businesses.

Government-subsidised and RDP homes turned spaza shops

The Gauteng department of human settlements recently called on the public to report beneficiaries who rent out the houses to foreign nationals for commercial gain.

The department made the plea after a probe revealed there were people misusing government-subsidised houses in Khutsong.

Gauteng MEC for human settlements Tasneem Motara said unannounced inspections uncovered properties that were rented out, abandoned or turned into commercial premises.

The inspections were conducted as part of the provincial government’s ongoing service delivery outreach programme in Khutsong extensions 5 and 6.

“The properties were identified following complaints from community members regarding the alleged misuse of houses allocated to qualifying beneficiaries,” said Motara.

MEC calls for decisive action against implicated beneficiaries

She has called for decisive action against beneficiaries, emphasising the properties were provided to address the housing needs of qualifying households and must not be treated as commercial assets.

“Government-subsidised houses are provided to give qualifying families a secure place to call home, not to be converted into businesses or rented out for profit.

“It is deeply concerning that houses intended to provide dignity and shelter are being abandoned, rented to other people or turned into spaza shops, hardware stores and other businesses,” said Motara.

“We cannot allow public resources meant to address the housing backlog to be undermined in this manner.

“We will strengthen our monitoring and verification processes and take appropriate action where beneficiaries are found to have contravened the conditions of their housing allocation.

Gauteng human settlements department investigates

“Beneficiaries must understand receiving a government house comes with responsibilities.

“We urge communities to report the misuse of subsidised houses so that the department can intervene and protect the integrity of the housing programme,” added Motara.

Buti Mthembu, OMO’s spokesperson, said his organisation has repeatedly raised concerns with the municipality and the office of the MEC about the misuse, abandonment, and improper occupation of subsidised houses.

“We continue to follow up and press the MEC’s office for intervention,” said Mthembu.

“OMO does not support the unlawful misuse of government-issued houses. Government-subsidised houses must remain protected as homes for qualifying beneficiaries.

Residents mustn’t be blamed for using properties to generate income – OMO

“But enforcement alone will not solve the underlying problem.

“If unemployed residents of Merafong City are using residential properties to generate an income, the government must also ask what economic opportunities are available to those residents who are on the edge of economic opportunity.

“People in Merafong need jobs, skills, markets and proper places to conduct business.

“It is not enough to tell a struggling resident they cannot run a business from their house,” he said.

Mthembu added the government must also provide an alternative, such as properly planned trading spaces, business incubation, skills development and other related things.