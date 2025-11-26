News

High court judge and son granted bail after accusations of corruption involving IPHC’s leadership

By Molefe Seeletsa

26 November 2025

One of the accused will remain in custody.

Judge Portia Phahlane corruption money luandering

Entrance of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius

A high court judge, her son and another accused individual have been released on bail.

Judge Portia Phahlane of the Gauteng High Court, her son Kagiso Phahlane, International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Michael Sandlana, and Vusi Ndala appeared in the Pretoria Serious Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, where they faced charges of corruption, fraud and money laundering.

Their appearance came a day after all four were arrested on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Judge Aubrey Ledwaba denies receiving R2.5m to release ‘KT’ Molefe on bail

The charges relate to accusations of corruption involving a case over the IPHC’s leadership dispute, which Phahlane had overseen.

According to the allegations, Sandlana allegedly paid R2 million in bribes to Phahlane in an effort to secure a favourable judgment in that matter.

Only Phahlane, her son and Ndala were granted bail on Wednesday.

Sandlana will remain in custody.

This is a developing story.

Read more on these topics

bribery corruption International Pentecostal Holiness Church (IPHC) Judiciary money laundering North Gauteng High Court

