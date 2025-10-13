In case you missed it: Sibiya explains Mogotsi, Matlala link | MaMkhize assets auctioned | Mkhwebane fears for life

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 13 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has denied having any personal relationships with figures central to the allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Meanwhile, there is a saying, “the long arm of the law,” meaning the law eventually catches up with wrongdoers, no matter how far they try to run or how long they try to hide.

Furthermore, former public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is now a leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in Mpumalanga, believes her life is in danger.

Weather tomorrow: 14 October 2025

Saws has warned of fire danger and hot and humid conditions in parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Otherwise, it will be a partly cloudy and warm day in South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

Sibiya explains how he knows Brown Mogotsi and Cat Matlala

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya testifies at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town on 13 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

On Monday, Sibiya testified before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating Mkhwanazi’s claims about political interference, corruption and collusion in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi alleged during a 6 July media briefing that Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu — currently on special leave — colluded to disband the political killings task team (PKTT) to protect individuals and halt investigations into organised crime.

An aerial view of Hangwani Maumela’s Sandton home. Picture: X / @RSASIU

Images of President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the home of a man linked to the R2 billion looted from Tembisa hospital are not suspicious, says The Presidency.

Photos and a video from 2023 show the president engaging in a friendly photo opportunity in the driveway of Hangwani Maumela’s home.

The exterior of the lavish home was made famous last week as the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) confiscated assets as part of their investigation into the misappropriation of state funds.

Sars bites: MaMkhize’s Lamborghini, paintings, LV and Gucci bags on auction

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus on auction. Picture: Screenshot/ Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

And this is what we are seeing in the life of controversial businesswoman Shauwn “MaMkhize” Mkhize.

Months after 14 of MaMkhize’s cars went under the hammer, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) is still coming for what it is owed and it is not backing down. Next on the auction block are other vehicles, including a Lamborghini Urus, construction vehicles, a boat and a collection of luxury designer bags.

7 children among those dead in N1 Limpopo bus crash

N1 bus crash. Picture: Department of Transport and Community Safety.

The death toll in a horror bus crash on the N1 near Musina has risen to 42, with 49 injured.

This was confirmed by the Limpopo provincial government on Monday.

Among those reportedly killed in the crash was a 10-month-old baby.

My life is in danger, says MK party’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane

Busisiwe Mkhwebane Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

Former public protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who is now a leader of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party in Mpumalanga, believes her life is in danger.

Mkhwebane, who became a leader of the MK party after several court battles with a former leader and party representative in the provincial legislature, Mary Phadi, has confirmed to The Citizen that she has opened a case in connection with the assassination plot reportedly made by senior party member Abednego Mkhathswa.

Recently, there has been a voice note circulating on social media in which a man, believed to be Mkhatshwa, is talking about how he hates Mkhwebane and wanted to assassinate her.

