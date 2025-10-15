In case you missed it: US cancels visa over Kirk remarks | Ramaphosa’s Maumela denial questioned | Broos transforms Bafana

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 15 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the US State department has revoked the visa of a South African who is accused of “celebrating” the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of the conservative student organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Meanwhile, political parties have raised questions about the affiliation of controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela with top ANC leaders.

Furthermore, when Hugo Broos was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach in May 2021, there was a fair amount of scepticism in the air.

Weather tomorrow: 16 October 2025

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms that could lead to flooding in parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, as well as rough seas in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, parts of North West, the Free State, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and Gauteng face fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

FILE. US President Donald Trump greets Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, during the public memorial service for right-wing activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

The US State department has revoked the visa of a South African who is accused of “celebrating” the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the co-founder of the conservative student organisation Turning Point USA (TPUSA).

Kirk was shot dead on a Utah college campus last month, in an assassination caught on video.

His murder equally sparked grief from his supporters and no sympathy from those who disagreed strongly with his controversial views.

CONTINUE READING: South African’s US visa ‘revoked’ over Charlie Kirk comments

Search underway for two missing aircraft in KZN Midlands

Emergency services are at on Nottingham Road in the Midlands, following reports of two missing aircraft. Picture: Supplied/TheWitness

Emergency services in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) have confirmed that two aircraft went missing around Nottingham Road in the Midlands on Wednesday, amid reports of a plane crash.

Speaking to the SABC, KZN Department of Transport and Human Settlement spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya could not confirm if there was a crash, but said the Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre (ARCC) is currently on site for search efforts.

Sibiya said he also could not confirm whether the missing aircraft were commercial planes.

CONTINUE READING: Search underway for two missing aircraft in KZN Midlands

‘He thinks we’re kids’: Politicians not buying Ramaphosa’s claim that he doesn’t know Maumela

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Facebook/ANC

Political parties have raised questions about the affiliation of controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela with top ANC leaders.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa again denied being related to the man who the SIU accused of being the primary beneficiary of a syndicate involved in the corruption at Tembisa hospital.

While Maumela benefited more than R800 million from Tembisa hospital, at least R2 billion has been milked out of the hospital by cartels.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He thinks we’re kids’: Politicians not buying Ramaphosa’s claim that he doesn’t know Maumela

Mashaba: Parliament, please call me to clarify Sibiya’s stint at the City of Joburg

ActionSA president, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said he is willing to appear in front of parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating claims made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

This comes after his name was mentioned several times during MPs’ questioning of national deputy police commissioner Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya.

The MPs questioned Sibiya about his controversial tenure as the head of the City of Johannesburg’s group forensic investigation service (GFIS). During this time, Sibiya was accused of purchasing spy equipment and using it against ANC politicians.

CONTINUE READING: Mashaba: Parliament, please call me to clarify Sibiya’s stint at the City of Joburg

‘Hugo Boss!’: How Broos transformed Bafana’s fortunes

Hugo Broos has put his full trust in locally-based players like Sipho Mbule. Picture: Backpagepix

When Hugo Broos was appointed as Bafana Bafana head coach in May 2021, there was a fair amount of scepticism in the air.

One of Bafana’s favourite sons – Benni McCarthy – had been widely reported to be on the brink of getting the job. And there was not quite as much love when it emerged that an (at the time) 69 year-old Belgian was the man chosen instead by the South African Football Association.

It is a mark of how well Broos has done that it is now not completely beyond reason to make comparisons between the impact the country’s all-time leading goalscorer and Broos have had on the national team.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Hugo Boss!’: How Broos transformed Bafana’s fortunes

