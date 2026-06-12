In case you missed it: Mogotsi launches new bail bid | Pupils get special holiday | 99th Comrades Marathon

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 12 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will remain in custody as he prepares to submit a fresh bail application.

Meanwhile, pupils across South Africa will get an unexpected mid-term breather next week, with Monday, 15 June 2026, confirmed as a special school holiday, followed immediately by Youth Day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

Furthermore, defending ‘up’ run champions Piet Wiersma and Gerda Steyn will line up among the favourites to retain their titles, but both athletes will need to be at their best against strong fields at the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg starting at 5am on Sunday.

Weather tomorrow: 13 June, 2026

It will be partly cloudy and cool to cold on Saturday, 13 June, with showers and rain expected in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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‘We are confident,’ says lawyer as Brown Mogotsi launches new bail attempt

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 18 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi will remain in custody as he prepares to submit a fresh bail application.

The former police informant briefly appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 12 June 2026, a week after his initial bid for bail was denied.

Mogotsi was arrested on 15 May 2026 following his testimony at the Madlanga commission and is now facing multiple serious charges.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We are confident,’ says lawyer as Brown Mogotsi launches new bail attempt

Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit

Picture: Brent Meersman

The Western Cape High Court has dismissed a Zimbabwean man’s application for an extension of the 180-day period to review the decision by the department of Home Affairs to declare him a prohibited person.

The 40-year-old Fidel Isheanesu Mugunzva was born in Zimbabwe. He first entered South Africa on 11 September 2011 on a visitor’s visa. It was due to expire on 2 October 2011. He obtained a second visitor’s visa entry on 29 October 2011 but departed on 4 November 2011. His last lawful travel under his visitor’s visa expired on 28 November 2011.

While in South Africa on his visitor’s visa in 2011, he sought employment as a business plan writer. The owner of the company he had applied to informed him that he could not work for her on a visitor’s visa and referred him to an immigration agent named Wendy. He went to see Wendy, but had no pre-determined objective of acquiring a permanent resident permit. His purpose was only to consult on his immigration options.

CONTINUE READING: Zimbabwean man loses court bid to overturn Home Affairs ban over fake permanent resident permit

Extra-long weekend for pupils, with special school holiday confirmed

Picture: iStock

Pupils across South Africa will get an unexpected mid-term breather next week, with Monday, 15 June 2026, confirmed as a special school holiday, followed immediately by Youth Day on Tuesday, 16 June 2026.

This means pupils will only return to classrooms on Wednesday, 17 June 2026, after the two-day break interrupts an otherwise busy second term.

Despite the mid-month break, according to the Department of Basic Education (DBE) school calendar second term remains in full swing and is scheduled to continue until Friday, 26 June 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Extra-long weekend for pupils, with special school holiday confirmed

No ‘dead’ citizens will be allowed to vote, says IEC

Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says only South African citizens will be eligible to vote in the upcoming local government elections – and only those who are not classified as dead.

IEC Deputy Chief Electoral Officer Masego Shiburi assured parliamentarians on Friday that the IEC has strict measures in place to protect the integrity of the voters’ roll.

Shiburi and other commissioners briefed parliament on preparations for the 4 November local government elections, ahead of the voter registration weekend on 20 and 21 June.

CONTINUE READING: No ‘dead’ citizens will be allowed to vote, says IEC

All eyes on Wiersma and Steyn at 99th Comrades Marathon

Tete Dijana (left) and Piet Wiersma after finishing first and second at last year’s Comrades Marathon. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Defending ‘up’ run champions Piet Wiersma and Gerda Steyn will line up among the favourites to retain their titles, but both athletes will need to be at their best against strong fields at the 99th edition of the Comrades Marathon between Durban and Pietermaritzburg starting at 5am on Sunday.

Of the athletes who finished among the top 10 men and women on last year’s ‘down’ run, the only individual missing from the line-up this weekend is former women’s winner Alexandra Morozova of Russia.

The depth of the elite field promises to produce cracking men’s and women’s contests over the gruelling 85.77km route as they chase a share of the record R8.2 million prize purse (including bonuses and incentives).

CONTINUE READING: All eyes on Wiersma and Steyn at 99th Comrades Marathon

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 586 Nigerians repatriated | AKA and Tibz trial pushed back | Cartrack ‘whistle-blower’ speaks