In case you missed it: 586 Nigerians repatriated | AKA and Tibz trial pushed back | Cartrack ‘whistle-blower’ speaks

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 11 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, 586 Nigerian nationals have been processed for repatriation, with the first flight carrying 268 passengers.

Meanwhile, trial proceedings in the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and businessman Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been pushed back.

Furthermore, an alleged whistle-blower has opened the lid on alleged bad treatment at tracking company Cartrack.

Weather tomorrow: 12 June 2026

The South African Weather Service says wet weather is expected in the Western Cape and Northern Cape, while damaging winds threaten Eastern Cape settlements. Full weather forecast here.

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586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight

Nigerian passengers, who were repatriated from South Africa, disembark from a chartered plane after landing at the Murtala Muhammed international airport Lagos, Nigeria on June 11, 2026. The first group of Nigerians repatriated from South Africa following escalating anti-immigrant attacks landed in Lagos on June 11, 2026. (Photo by TOYIN ADEDOKUN / AFP)

The department of home affairs (DHA) has confirmed that 586 Nigerian nationals were processed for repatriation after being in South Africa illegally, with the first repatriation flight carrying 268 passengers.

The first repatriation flight left in the morning on Thursday, carrying 268 passengers amid public demonstrations targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

DHA said all the people processed were issued with emergency travel documents by the Nigerian High Commission, enabling their exit from South Africa and return to Nigeria.

CONTINUE READING: 586 Nigerians repatriated from South Africa, with 268 on first flight

AKA-Tibz murder: Judge unhappy with delay amid legal action threat over accused’s detention

State prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba at Durban Magistrate’s Court on 11 November 20245 Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Trial proceedings in the high-profile murder case of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and businessman Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane have been pushed back, with the court granting additional time for both the state and defence to address outstanding pre-trial matters.

The case, which is being heard in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban, saw all seven accused appear together for the first time on Thursday, 11 June.

While the trial was initially scheduled to run from 20 July to 21 August 2026, with an additional session set for 6 October, the defence indicated it would not be ready to proceed as planned.

State prosecutor Lawrence Gcaba informed the court that there were outstanding issues regarding document disclosure, despite the indictment having already been handed over.

CONTINUE READING: AKA-Tibz murder: Judge unhappy with delay amid legal action threat over accused’s detention

Cartrack ‘manager’: You did not really work yourself to death

Picture: Cartrack

A message allegedly sent by a Cartrack manager to an employee, telling her a power outage meant she hadn’t really “worked herself to death”, has taken on chilling significance following the death of a colleague at the company’s Rosebank offices.

The message is at the centre of a whistle-blower account that paints a picture of a workplace where illegal overtime was allegedly routine, complaints were allegedly suppressed and workers were allegedly made to feel that exhaustion was their problem to bear.

“Imagine being forced to stay in a non-operational control room and then being told to continue working more shifts because when the power was out, I didn’t work myself to death,” the whistle-blower told The Citizen.

“Oh my word, my mental health was so bad. I could’ve easily been this lady who just passed on.”

CONTINUE READING: Cartrack ‘manager’: You did not really work yourself to death

Why does the CEO of Pikitup earn more than President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Johannesburg skyline. Picture: iStock

The mayor of Johannesburg, Dada Morero, has struggled to explain to parliamentarians why the CEOs of the city’s municipal companies earn more than President Cyril Ramaphosa.

According to reports, the CEOs of the city’s 13 municipal companies earn a total annual salary package of up to nearly R5 million, despite widespread service delivery failures and infrastructure backlogs. President Cyril Ramaphosa earns R3.5 million per annum.

On Tuesday, parliament’s standing committee on public accounts demanded to know why these executives earn so much.

CONTINUE READING: Why does the CEO of Pikitup earn more than President Cyril Ramaphosa?

Funeral parlour and deceased church leader’s sister address ‘bricks in coffin’ claims

Picture: iStock

Icebolethu Group and Sibongile Nkonyane have moved to address mounting public speculation surrounding the funeral of the late Enyonini Mission Church president, Dr TE Nkonyane, in KwaZulu-Natal, Newcastle.

The church leader died on 31 May and was meant to have been buried on Saturday, 6 June, as per Icebolethu’s Facebook posts. However, the funeral did not proceed smoothly as planned amid a court order brought by the deceased’s wife. There are also claims that there were bricks in the coffin, not the remains of the deceased.

However, Icebolethu has dismissed these claims.

“As a company entrusted with serving bereaved families, we take any matter involving our funeral operations seriously and are committed to conducting ourselves with professionalism, integrity and respect for the law at all times,” said the funeral parlour in a statement.

CONTINUE READING: Funeral parlour and deceased church leader’s sister address ‘bricks in coffin’ claims

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Jumpers informal settlement mass shooting | Hawks cop hid at Matlala’s | Double boost for Bafana