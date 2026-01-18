In case you missed it: Love seeker shot dead | National disaster declared after floods | SA rescue teams search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 18 January 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, an alleged social media love seeker was shot dead by police in the Eastern Cape, and the government has declared a national disaster following devastating floods across five provinces.

Furthermore, South African rescue teams have joined the search for a missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique.

In addition, weather alerts may affect whether Limpopo pupils attend school on Monday. Read more here

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 18 January 2026

Alleged social media love seeker shot dead by police in Eastern Cape

The 33-year-old male suspect was fatally shot by police in Mbutho locality. Picture: iStock

An alleged social media predator and love seeker was shot dead by police after he lured a 24-year-old woman in the Eastern Cape.

The 33-year-old male suspect was shot dead by police in Mbutho locality on Friday as police attended to a case of abduction.

Continue reading here

National disaster declared after devastating floods across five provinces

A flooded stream in Msholozi, Mpumalanga. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

The recent devastating floods in Limpopo and Mpumalanga have been classified a national disaster.

The classification was made by the head of the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC), Ellas Sithole, on Saturday.

Continue reading here

SA rescue teams join search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC in Mozambique floods

Andile Mngwevu was part of an official delegation visiting Mozambique when severe flooding struck the area. Picture: Supplied.

The Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality has confirmed that its MMC for Roads and Transport, Andile Mngwevu, is missing after being swept away by floods in Mozambique.

According to the City, the vehicle Mngwevu was travelling in was swept away by floodwaters in Chokwé, southern Mozambique.

Continue reading here

Mbalula requests police investigation into ANC Johannesburg conference

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Neil McCartney

The ANC elective conference that saw Dada Morero lose his Johannesburg caucus leadership seat remains contested.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula recently requested a South African Police Service (Saps) investigation into the ANC’s Johannesburg regional election after complaints about alleged voting irregularities.

Continue reading here

Vice-Admiral Lobese facing questions over Iran naval drill participation

Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)

Iran’s controversial participation in a naval exercise in South African waters is reportedly being pinned on navy boss Vice-Admiral Monde Lobese.

Defence minister Angie Motshekga on Friday established a board of inquiry to investigate Iran’s involvement, after The Presidency confirmed an instruction was given to halt its participation.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ MORE: In case you missed it: Eight killed in Cape Flats shooting | Agrizzi testifies in court | Floods cause substantial damage in KNP