In case you missed it: Eight killed in Cape Flats shooting | Agrizzi testifies in court | Floods cause substantial damage in KNP

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

5 minute read

17 January 2026

08:32 pm

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 17 January 2026, in our daily news update.

gun shooting

Picture: iStock

In today’s news update, eight people were killed in a mass shooting at the Cape Flats in Cape Town, while former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi testified in the corruption case against Trevor Mathenjwa.

Furthermore, Big Brother Mzansi contestant Cia was hospitalised following her early exit from the show.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Sunday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 17 January 2026

Eight killed in mass shooting at informal settlement in Cape Flats [VIDEO]

Seven people have been killed in a mass shooting at an informal settlement in Cape Town. Picture: iStock

At least seven people were killed in a mass shooting at the Marikana informal settlement in Philippi on the Cape Flats, Cape Town, in the early hours of Saturday.

Western Cape police said the incident, which claimed the lives of one woman and six men aged between 30 and 50, may be linked to extortion.

Continue reading here

Agrizzi testifies in Bosasa-linked corruption case against Mathenjwa

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi Images/ Netwerk 24 / Beeld)

Former Bosasa CEO Angelo Agrizzi testified in the Johannesburg High Court in the corruption case against Trevor Mathenjwa.

Agrizzi struck a deal with the state in November 2025 to avoid imprisonment in exchange for honest testimony.

Continue reading here

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ contestant Cia hospitalised after early show exit

Big Brother Mzansi season six contestant Cia. Picture: Supplied

Marcia Mmakwena Morata, known as Cia, has been hospitalised following her early departure from Big Brother Mzansi: Bazozwa.

The show’s producers said the exit was made in the interest of her wellbeing.

Continue reading here

Four suspects dead in a shootout with police in Woodlands

Four suspects have been shot dead in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN). Picture: iStock

In KwaZulu‑Natal’s Woodlands area, four suspects wanted in connection with business robberies were fatally shot in a shootout with police.

Police received information about their whereabouts and engaged them at a private residence.

Continue reading here

‘It looks like a Star Wars movie’, flood damages to Kruger National Park is substantial, minister says [VIDEOS]

The Kruger National Park tooka precautionary decision not to allow day visitors until further notice. Picture: Supplied

Heavy rains and flooding have caused significant damage to infrastructure in Kruger National Park, according to government officials.

Bridges and roads were affected, and essential services were limited as crews worked on recovery efforts. Officials described the scene as severe and serious.

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HEREIn Case you missed it: Dion George quits DA | R2.5bn VIP protection | Woman’s body found in Mpumalanga floods

