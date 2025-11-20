In case you missed it: Mogotsi ‘agent’ claims probed | Ramaphosa declares GBVF crisis | Bushiri says leaving SA best

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 20 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes alleged political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi was pressed on Thursday to explain his lack of qualifications and his failure to produce any proof that he operates undercover for the South African Police Service (Saps).

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially declared gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) a national crisis in South Africa.

Furthermore, self-proclaimed prophet and fugitive Shepherd Bushiri says leaving South Africa was the best thing he could have done for himself.

Weather tomorrow: 21 November 2025

Expect severe thunderstorms with possible hail in the North West and Limpopo on Friday 21 November, fire danger conditions in parts of the Western Cape and extremely hot weather in the Northern and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 19 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Mogotsi’s cross-examination continued at the Madlanga commission, held at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The inquiry is probing allegations of political meddling, corruption, and criminal behaviour within South Africa’s justice system.

Ramaphosa declares GBVF a national crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa labels GBVF a national crisis. Picture: X

Ramaphosa said the government has agreed, among all its social partners, that it needs to take extraordinary and concerted action – using every means at its disposal – to end this crisis.

“The women in our country are crying out that they need much more focus on the issue of gender-based violence. They need protection. They need support, and they need assistance, largely from their government but also from the men of South Africa,” he said.

“It is for this reason that we’ve said we, in recognising the plight of our women, are now going to classify GBVF as a national crisis.”

Did the court say Peet Viljoen is not guilty in criminal case?

Peet and Melany Viljoen. Picture: Facebook reel.

Peet Viljoen of Tammy Taylor fame tried to make people think that the criminal case against him and other people for allegedly stealing properties from the City of Johannesburg was concluded with him being found not guilty.

However, like many of his other narratives, this is not true and he was not acquitted.

Viljoen and five other people were arrested in 2010 for fraud and theft after properties that belonged to the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) were “stolen”. They appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and pleaded on 399 charges of fraud and corruption, but the magistrate passed away and they appeared before a new magistrate.

‘The best thing I did was leave the country,’ says Bushiri about South Africa [VIDEOS]

Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepard Bushiri in the dock at the Pretoria Magistrates’ Court with his wife, Mary, appearing for their formal bail application on 30 October 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder, whose real name is Chipiliro Gama, and his wife, Mary Bushiri, fled to Malawi in November 2020, after being granted bail of R200 000 each under strict conditions in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court.

Now a fugitive from justice, in an interview with eNCA, Bushiri argued that he was justified in leaving South Africa even if it was unlawful.

Yesterday’s News recap

