In case you missed it: Petrol up, diesel down | Cold front to hit Gauteng | Liam Jacobs returns to DA

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 1 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the department of mineral resources and energy announced that the prices of petrol will increase while diesel drops.

Meanwhile, a cold front is expected to hit the Gauteng this week.

Furthermore, Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the DA from the Patriotic Alliance (PA), less than a year after leaving the party.

Weather tomorrow: 2 June 2026

The South African Weather Service is monitoring a cut-off low-pressure system, which is expected to result in widespread cold, wet, and windy conditions over the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, and adjacent interior regions. Full weather forecast here.

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Petrol prices surge as diesel drops in June: This is how much you will pay

South African motorists will continue to fork out more for petrol and less for diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 3 June 2026. Picture: Neil McCartney

South African motorists will continue to fork out more for petrol and less for diesel at the pumps from Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

The department of mineral resources and energy announced that the prices of 93-octane and 95-octane petrol will increase by R1.43 per litre.

The price of diesel with 0.05% (500ppm) sulphur decreases by R3.25 per litre, and 0.005% (50ppm) sulphur goes down by R2.62 per litre.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol prices surge as diesel drops in June: This is how much you will pay

You’ve been warned: get your blankets out as cold front to hit Gauteng this week

You’ve been warned: get your blankets out: Cold front to hit Gauteng this week. Photo: iStock

Gauteng residents have been urged to double their blankets ahead of a cold front expected to hit the province this week.

Temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop to the freezing mark as the cold weather grips most parts of the country.

Gauteng Weather has forecast that the mercury in Johannesburg on Friday will drop to 0°C, with a high of 14°C.

CONTINUE READING: You’ve been warned: get your blankets out as cold front to hit Gauteng this week

From PA to DA: Liam Jacobs makes swift political U‑turn [VIDEO]

Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the DA. Picture: X/@LiamJacobsZA

Liam Jacobs will be moving back to the Democratic Alliance (DA) from the Patriotic Alliance (PA), less than a year after leaving the party.

According to reports, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis made the case for Jacobs’ return as a consultant during an online meeting on Sunday evening.

Hill-Lewis welcomed Jacobs’ return to the party.

“Liam’s return to the DA is a reflection of the kind of party we are building. A big, growing and inclusive political home for all South Africans who want our country to work. Liam Jacobs left the PA because he saw firsthand that the PA never delivers on promises.

CONTINUE READING: From PA to DA: Liam Jacobs makes swift political U‑turn [VIDEO]

Vuvuzelas, vapes and other items banned from 2026 FIFA World stadiums

A football fan blows a vuvuzela. Picture: Michel Bega

South African football fans travelling to the 2026 FIFA World Cup will face strict stadium regulations, with vuvuzelas among the items prohibited at all tournament venues.

The tournament begins on 11 June in Mexico City, where Bafana Bafana will face hosts Mexico in the opening match at Estadio Azteca. It will be South Africa’s first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2010.

FIFA’s Stadium Code of Conduct outlines a list of prohibited items aimed at maintaining safety and streamlining security checks.

CONTINUE READING: Vuvuzelas, vapes and other items banned from 2026 FIFA World stadiums

ANCWL places Tolashe on leave of absence amid ANC disciplinary processes

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has placed its president, Sisisi Tolashe, on leave of absence pending ANC disciplinary processes after President Cyril Ramaphosa fired her as minister of social development.

The women’s league announced its decision on Monday after its national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Saturday in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

ANCWL secretary general Nokuthula Nqaba made a presentation to communicate the ANC NEC decision in response to the findings of the ANC’s Integrity Commission on the allegations made against its president.

Ramaphosa removed Tolashe following a wave of allegations ranging from misleading parliament to failures within her department.

CONTINUE READING: ANCWL places Tolashe on leave of absence amid ANC disciplinary processes

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Political party funding disclosures | Probe in public works ghost tenant | Sars on China tariff process