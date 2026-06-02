In case you missed it: Rot in FS premier bursaries | Mother wins C-section case | Bafana controversy before World Cup

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 2 June 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered serious maladministration, unauthorised awarding of bursaries and irregular expenditure at the Free State Office of the Premier.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered the Gauteng Health MEC to pay damages a mother whose womb was removed following complications during childbirth.

Furthermore, fresh from the visa saga that ended with assistant coach Helman Mkhalele not travelling with the rest of the team to Mexico, Bafana Bafana are enrolled in another controversy.

Weather tomorrow: 2 June, 2026

Orange and yellow weather alerts remain in effect for parts of the Eastern and Western Cape as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue on Wednesday, 3 June. Meanwhile, light snow has been forecast for high-lying areas of the Free State and the three Capes. Full weather forecast here.

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7-year degrees and foreign national beneficiaries: SIU uncovers rot in Free State premier bursaries

Leonard Lekgetho, Acting Head Of the SIU, briefs media on investigation outcomes into the Free State office of the Premier’s awarding of bursaries. Picture: SIU/X

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has uncovered serious maladministration, unauthorised awarding of bursaries and irregular expenditure at the Free State Office of the Premier.

On Tuesday, the acting head of the SIU, Leonard Lekgetho, provided an update on the investigation outcomes into the bursary funds in the premier’s office from 2017 to 2018.

Every year, the provincial government allocates funds through bursaries to support needy students in accessing higher education and to address the shortage of scarce skills in the province. However, officials awarded them to their relatives, the deceased and foreign nationals, as well as to ineligible officials, and left millions in university accounts unaccounted for, the SIU said.

CONTINUE READING: 7-year degrees and foreign national beneficiaries: SIU uncovers rot in Free State premier bursaries

‘Internal conflict’ at the centre of Liam Jacobs leaving the PA

Liam Jacobs has left the Patriotic Alliance. Picture: Supplied

Questions have been raised about whether there is more to Liam Jacobs’ resignation from the PA, with an analyst pointing to signs of division within the party.

On Monday, DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis confirmed that Jacob’s has returned to the DA after almost a year as a PA member and deployee in government structures.

Speaking to The Citizen on Monday, political analyst Wayne Duvehnage said Jacobs most likely left the PA because of “internal conflict within the party”.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Internal conflict’ at the centre of Liam Jacobs leaving the PA

Mother awarded damages after losing womb in C-section negligence case

Picture: iStock

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ordered the Gauteng Health MEC to pay damages a mother whose womb was removed following complications during childbirth.

The ruling comes after the MEC sought to overturn an earlier Gauteng High Court decision, which found that medical staff were possibly negligent in their handling of the patient’s care.

While the SCA set aside parts of the original ruling, it upheld the finding that the mother is entitled to damages linked to the hysterectomy (removal of the uterus).

CONTINUE READING: Mother awarded damages after losing womb in C-section negligence case

Saps ballistics expert faces fresh charge over alleged 2018 evidence tampering

Captain Laurance Makgotloe appears at Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 2 June 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

A South African Police Service (Saps) captain accused of sabotaging a murder investigation is facing an uphill battle, as his bail hearing was delayed to allow for new charges to be incorporated.

Captain Laurance Makgotloe briefly appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 2 June 2026, following his recent arrest linked to the killing of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart.

Swart, a former employee of Q Tech Engineering, was shot dead outside his workplace on 17 April 2024 in what is believed to have been a case of mistaken identity.

CONTINUE READING: Saps ballistics expert faces fresh charge over alleged 2018 evidence tampering

Bafana Bafana in fresh controversy ahead of World Cup

Bafana Bafana take a team photo during the International Friendly match against Nicaragua at Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday. Photo: Sydney Mahlangu BackpagePix

Fresh from the visa saga that ended with assistant coach Helman Mkhalele not travelling with the rest of the team to Mexico, Bafana Bafana are enrolled in another controversy.

This time the national team is in the news for allegedly fielding 12 players against Nicaragua in an international friendly at the Orlando Amstel Arena last Friday, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

The shocking revelation was made by former FIFA referee and SABC Sport analyst Victor Hlungwani during Soccerzone on Monday night.

CONTINUE READING: Bafana Bafana in fresh controversy ahead of World Cup

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Petrol up, diesel down | Cold front to hit Gauteng | Liam Jacobs returns to DA