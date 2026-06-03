In case you missed it: ICJ genocide case deadlines | ‘Africans and Coloureds’ on WC school waiting lists | Malawi repatriation

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 3 June 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the International Court of Justice has set firm deadlines in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

Meanwhile, the department of basic education found “only African and Coloured pupils” appeared on waiting lists of the Western Cape education department’s pupil admissions system.

Furthermore, Malawi announced the start of a voluntary repatriation programme for its nationals in South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 4 June 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of disruptive rain, snow, damaging waves and severe thunderstorms across the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and the Namakwa District. Full weather forecast here.

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ICJ sets new deadlines for SA-Israel genocide in Gaza case

(L-R) John Dugard, professor of International Law, lawyer Tembeka Ngcukaitobi and lawyer Adila Hassim, sit ahead of the hearing of the genocide case against Israel brought by South Africa, at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, The Netherlands, 12 January 2024. Picture: EPA-EFE/REMKO DE WAAL

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has set firm deadlines in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel, marking a critical procedural step in one of the most consequential disputes before the world’s highest court.

After Israel filed its Counter‑Memorial on 12 March 2026, more than seven months after the Court’s original deadline of 28 July 2025, the ICJ ordered Pretoria to file its Reply by 22 November 2027. Israel will then have until 22 May 2029 to submit a Rejoinder.

The Presidency confirmed that this timeline means the case will stretch more than five years from its launch in December 2023.

CONTINUE READING: ICJ sets new deadlines for SA-Israel genocide in Gaza case

Government finds ‘only African and Coloured’ pupils on Western Cape school waiting lists

Picture: iStock

The department of basic education (DBE) has flagged several concerns with the Western Cape education department’s (WCED) pupil admissions system, including finding that “only African and Coloured pupils” appeared on waiting lists collected from schools in the province.

The findings were presented to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Basic Education on Tuesday as part of a follow-up engagement into allegations of racial profiling and discrimination in pupils’ admissions in the province.

The matter has been under scrutiny for several years and is currently the subject of ongoing legal proceedings.

CONTINUE READING: Government finds ‘only African and Coloured’ pupils on Western Cape school waiting lists

Anti‑migrant violence: Another country pulls its people out of SA

A protester dressed in traditional attire gestures during a protest march against undocumented migrants in Durban on May 6, 2026. (Photo by RAJESH JANTILAL / AFP)

Malawi has announced the start of a voluntary repatriation programme for its nationals in South Africa following reports of violent attacks on African migrants in parts of the country.

The repatriation comes after the first group of Ghanaian nationals left South Africa last week,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday the initiative will apply only to citizens who have formally requested assistance, with logistical details to be released once arrangements are finalised.

CONTINUE READING: Anti‑migrant violence: Another country pulls its people out of SA

Bryson Tiller and Swae Lee confirm Hollywoodbets Durban July performance [WATCH]

Swae Lee performs at the Sahara Tent during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festivalon 17 April 2026 in Indio, California. Picture: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

With all the speculation and lineup changes, fans now rely on artists’ own videos to confirm who’s really coming. Swae Lee did just that.

He ended the rumours and confirmed he’ll perform at the first Ascots experience during the 2026 Hollywoodbets Durban July.

The confirmation comes after months of excitement surrounding the luxury lifestyle event. It has quickly become one of the most talked-about attractions at South Africa’s biggest horse racing and fashion spectacle.

CONTINUE READING: Bryson Tiller and Swae Lee confirm Hollywoodbets Durban July performance [WATCH]

Here we go again! Schools closed again in the Western Cape as storms descend on the province

Picture: Garden Route Municipality

The Garden Route District Municipality has announced that all schools located along the Eden and Central Karoo Districts in the Western Cape will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, due to severe weather conditions that are expected to hit the province this week.

All schools in the affected district are scheduled to re-open on Friday.

Other schools in the seven education districts will remain open.

CONTINUE READING: Here we go again! Schools closed again in the Western Cape as storms descend on the province

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Rot in FS premier bursaries | Mother wins C-section case | Bafana controversy before World Cup