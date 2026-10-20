In case you missed it: Sibiya denied bail | No money to attend job interviews | ‘Married at First Sight: Uncut’ air date

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 20 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya has been denied bail in a case involving allegations of rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, a 2026 job seekers report showed that one in every three candidates invited for an interview could not afford to attend.

Furthermore, Mzansi Magic has confirmed the six-part Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut premiere date.

Weather tomorrow: 21 October 2026

It is expected to be scorching hot in parts of Limpopo until Friday, as the South African Weather Service warns of a heat wave over the Western Bushveld.

Meanwhile, conditions are expected to be cloudy and cool along the east and south coasts and the adjacent interior, while isolated or scattered showers are possible. Full weather forecast here.

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Shadrack Sibiya denied bail in rape, sexual grooming case

Former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 20 October 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Shadrack Sibiya will remain behind bars after the Randburg Magistrate’s Court denied him bail in a case involving allegations of rape, sexual grooming and human trafficking.

Magistrate Hleziphi Mkhasibe handed down judgment on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, finding that Sibiya had failed to present sufficient grounds to justify his release pending trial.

The presiding officer was scathing in her assessment, questioning parts of his defence and highlighting that the state had presented a strong case against Sibiya.

CONTINUE READING: Shadrack Sibiya denied bail in rape, sexual grooming case

Here’s how many young job applicants are failing to attend interviews due to transport costs

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

The desperate fight for jobs is being made increasingly harder for willing employees who cannot afford to compete.

A 2026 job seekers report showed that one in every three candidates invited for an interview could not afford to attend, while only one employee was hired for every 750 applications submitted.

The report, compiled by Jobjack and based on a survey conducted in September and October and data compiled between 1July 2025 and 31 July 2026, revealed the obstacles faced by retail and entry-level jobseekers.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how many young job applicants are failing to attend interviews due to transport costs

Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut premieres on 30 October at 8pm. Picture: Instagram, Mzansi Magic

Married at First Sight Mzansi (MAFS) fans now have a date for when the conversation around the show they love to hate will continue. Mzansi Magic has confirmed that the six-part Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut premieres on 30 October at 8pm.

The channel made the announcement on Tuesday via Instagram, writing, “Yoh, the tea didn’t make the cut, but it’s making its way to you!” alongside the hashtag #MarriedAtFirstSightUncutMzansi.

The series is rumoured to be co-hosted by Season 1 alumna Boitshepo Mashetla, which would mark her first TV gig since leaving the show. Reunion host Lerato Mvelase is also expected to be tied to the series. Mzansi Magic has not yet released a full presenter line-up.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Married at First Sight Mzansi: Uncut’ gets a 30 October air date

WATCH: South Africa sets world rail record as Transnet runs massive 696-wagon train

South Africa has secured a place in global rail history after Transnet Freight Rail (TFR) successfully operated a record-breaking 696-wagon train on the Iron Ore Export Line. Picture: Transnet.

South Africa has secured a place in global rail history after Transnet Freight Rail successfully operated a record-breaking 696-wagon train on the Iron Ore Export Line, setting a new world freight rail record and demonstrating the advanced engineering expertise behind one of the world’s leading heavy-haul corridors.

The train reached Loop 18 on 18 October 2026, completing the journey of the longest train ever assembled and operated on the corridor while establishing a new world record for freight rail operations.

The feat not only shattered freight rail records but also showcased the engineering expertise and innovation behind one of the world’s leading heavy-haul rail corridors.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: South Africa sets world rail record as Transnet runs massive 696-wagon train

‘It’s unacceptable’: Lawyers hit back at state over alleged threats in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case

Johannes ‘Joe Ferrari’ Sibanyoni appears before Madlanga commission at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 21 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The defence in the extortion case involving taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni and his three co-accused have challenged the state’s decision to place alleged threats against the investigating team on record, accusing the prosecution of raising the issue without first consulting them.

The dispute unfolded on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, when Sibanyoni, Mvimbi Daniel Masilela, Philemon Makhaya Msiza and Oupa “Bafana” Sindane appeared in the dock before the Delmas Magistrate’s Court

The four accused are each out on bail of R70 000 and face one count of extortion and two counts of money laundering.

According to the state, the men allegedly targeted Mpumalanga businessman Thomas Tengane Ntuli, who was involved in supplying material for the Moloto Road upgrade project in Kwaggafontein.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s unacceptable’: Lawyers hit back at state over alleged threats in Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mbeki denies secret amnesty talks | Masemola returns | Swanepoel’s 14th Victoria’s Secret show