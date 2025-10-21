In case you missed it: No recording of Mkhwanazi threats | Cops vs cops | Two teens killed in Westbury

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 21 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has accused KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of making threats in response to his decision to dismantle the political killings task team (PKTT), while emphasising that President Cyril Ramaphosa supported the disbandment.

Meanwhile, one of South Africa’s most controversial rehabs has been shut down.

Furthermore, Westbury, west of Johannesburg, has once again been shaken by violence as a suspected gang-related shooting has left two teenagers dead and four others in the hospital.

Weather tomorrow: 22 October 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast partly cloudy skies, warm and dry conditions across the country for Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

It will be hot in the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape, with fire danger warnings issued for all three provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Mchunu concedes recording of Mkhwanazi threatening him ‘doesn’t exist’

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 16 October 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Parliament’s ad hoc committee is proceeding with the conclusion that the recording of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi allegedly threatening Police Minister Senzo Mchunu does not exist.

This comes after Mchunu last week accused Mkhwanazi of making threats in response to his decision to dismantle the political killings task team (PKTT).

Mchunu made another appearance before the committee on Tuesday, where MPs grilled him on his 31 December 2024 directive to disband the PKTT and the recording of a phone call between Mkhwanazi and his chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde.

ANC: B-BBEE hasn’t only benefited a few politically connected individuals

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC is not willing to abandon its B-BBEE policy, the party says, after the DA on Monday announced a new Bill to replace B-BBEE.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said B-BBEE has changed the lives of black South Africans for the better.

“I stress that there will not be a day in South Africa when BEE is scrapped as legislation.

“Amendments are acceptable as long as they do not deviate from the substance of that piece of legislation,” she said.

Cops v cops: JMPD and Saps turn on each other in Bekkersdal bust gone wrong

Tensions flare as SAPS arrests JMPD officers in Bekkersdal during a stolen vehicle operation tied to an illegal mining kingpin. Picture: iStock

In a scene more fitting for a crime thriller, South African Police Service (Saps) officers swooped in and arrested Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) officers conducting an intelligence-driven stolen vehicle recovery operation in Bekkersdal, near Westonaria in Gauteng.

According to Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku, the incident occurred on Friday when JMPD’s tactical response unit and vehicle recovery unit were acting on intelligence about a suspected stolen vehicle linked to a notorious illegal mining syndicate kingpin in the West Rand.

He said this incident, which occurred during a legitimate vehicle recovery operation, underscored a disturbing pattern of interference and hostility that undermines collaborative law enforcement efforts in Gauteng and endangers public safety.

KT Molefe-linked Free State airport project a front?

Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A questionable business deal between the Matjhabeng municipality and a company established by alleged gangster Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe has raised eyebrows and sparked concerns that it may be a front.

Sebastien Investment and Logistics was in 2023 awarded a contract to renovate and develop the Welkom Airport. The company reportedly pledged more than R200 billion in investments through this project.

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, a company bearing a strikingly similar but wrongly spelled name (Sebastien Investissements and logistique) was registered in August that year, a day after the tender was advertised by the municipality and less than a month before its closing date for submissions.

Two teenagers killed, four injured in suspected gang-related shooting in Westbury

An alleged gang-related mass shooting in Westbury leaves two teenagers dead and several others wounded. Picture: Supplied.

Westbury, west of Johannesburg, has once again been shaken by violence as a suspected gang-related shooting has left two teenagers dead and four others in the hospital.

Private security company Vision Tactical announced just after 2pm on Tuesday that there were reports of a mass shooting in Westbury.

According to the company, the incident left seven children critically injured and two others tragically dead. The police, however, said four children were wounded.

