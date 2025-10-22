In case you missed it: Zuma’s R28.9m legal fees | Amapanyaza to be ‘repurposed’ | Milnerton High School ‘bullies’ suspended

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 22 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former president Jacob Zuma could lose his pension if he fails to repay the R28.9 million that the government spent on his legal fees.

Meanwhile, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the popular crime prevention wardens, amapanyaza will be pull off the streets and “repurposed.”

Furthermore, eight Milnerton High School pupils accused of a bullying have been placed on precautionary suspension.

Weather tomorrow: 23 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of hot, humid and windy conditions across several provinces, with fire danger warnings and UV alerts in place. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Zuma could lose his presidential pension over R28.9 million legal fees

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Former president Jacob Zuma could lose his pension if he fails to repay the R28.9 million that the government spent on his legal fees.

Last week, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard arguments in the case between Zuma and the Presidency.

The Presidency and the State Attorney’s office sought an order to recover the funds, arguing that Zuma failed to respond to or pay the amount demanded in a letter regarding the repayment.

The court battle follows a 2021 Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling that found the state was liable for Zuma’s legal costs related to his long-running corruption and fraud case stemming from the 1999 arms deal and other cases instituted against him in his personal capacity.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma could lose his presidential pension over R28.9 million legal fees

‘We have swallowed our pride’: Lesufi says amapanyaza will be pulled off the streets

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi briefs the media on the next phase for traffic wardens at the Gauteng Office of the Premier on 22 October 2025 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said the popular crime prevention wardens, amapanyaza will be pull off the streets and “repurposed.”

This comes after the unit faced criticism from KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who described the unit as illegal.

“The wardens will cease to exist in the current format. This will be done in a phased approach.

“They will now be repurposed to be part of the Gauteng Traffic Police and Special Law Enforcement Unit (SLEU) and other strategic security partners,” he said on Wednesday.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We have swallowed our pride’: Lesufi says amapanyaza will be pulled off the streets

Milnerton High pupils accused of a bullying placed on precautionary suspension

A screenshot of the video of the alleged Milnerton High School Bullying incident.

Eight Milnerton High School pupils accused of a bullying incident at the school have been placed on precautionary suspension.

In a disturbing video circulating on social media, a group of schoolboys clad in uniform were seen taking turns hitting a fellow 16-year-old pupil using various objects – including a belt and a hockey stick – in what appears to be a locker room on the school premises.

“Following the initial findings, the School Governing Body approved the precautionary suspension of eight learners. This decision was taken to ensure a fair and transparent disciplinary process, while prioritising the safety and well-being of all learners at the school,” Western Cape Education Department spokesperson, Bronagh Hammond said.

CONTINUE READING: Milnerton High pupils accused of a bullying placed on precautionary suspension

12 on Hillel Villa and Spa denies Lerato Kganyago ownership claims

TV and radio personality Lerato Kganyago. Picture: Instagram/@leratokganyago

12 on Hillel Villa & Spa has denied any links between media personality Lerato Kganyago and the hotel, following allegations raised during the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The commission is investigating allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within the justice system.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the hotel said it had no connection to the individuals mentioned during the commission’s proceedings and rejected reports suggesting Kganyago’s involvement.

“We note with concern that media commentary has directed criticism towards Mrs Lerato Kganyago despite her having no association with the business operations,” the statement said.

CONTINUE READING: 12 on Hillel Villa and Spa denies Lerato Kganyago ownership claims

Bok wing Mapimpi suspended for five games after tip tackle

Makazole Mapimpi tip-tackles Michael Lowry of Ulster. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok wing Makazole Mapimpi will be ineligible for the next Sharks match as well as four Springbok Tests after receiving a suspension for a tip tackle in the United Rugby Championship last weekend.

These include the Sharks’ fifth-round URC match against Scarlets at Kings Park on Saturday, as well as four Springbok Tests in which he would have served as a squad backup.

Mapimpi, 35, and Vincent Koch were both penalised for separate dangerous tackles on Ulster’s fullback Michael Lowry during their 34-26 loss to the Irish side in Durban, but Mapimpi’s yellow card was upgraded to red.

CONTINUE READING: Bok wing Mapimpi suspended for five games after tip tackle

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: No recording of Mkhwanazi threats | Cops vs cops | Two teens killed in Westbury