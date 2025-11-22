In case you missed it: G20 declaration adopted | 33 vehicle pile up in Krugersdorp | US on Naledi Pandor’s visa

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 22 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a G20 Leaders’ Summit declaration has been adopted despite the absence of the US.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) warned motorists of a major multi-vehicle accident on the R28 in Krugersdorp, near the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection.

Furthermore, the United States (US) embassy in South Africa says it cannot disclose the details of why it has revoked a US visa for former international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

Weather tomorrow: 23 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued three warnings for Thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in at least three provinces.

Residents have been urged to take extra precautions, as adverse weather conditions may have devastating impacts on homes and infrastructure. Read full weather forecast here.

G20 overwhelmingly adopts a Leaders’ declaration without the US

US President Donald Trump’s wish for the G20 Leaders’ Summit not to adopt the Leaders’ Declaration has failed, as it was adopted in the US’ absence.

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa publicly announced it by mistake, he said there is an overwhelming consensus for the declaration to be adopted by the Summit.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa gives the opening speech as he chairs the G20 Leaders’ Summit plenary session at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on November 22, 2025. (Photo by Misper Apawu / POOL / AFP)

Also, Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, in an interview with the media on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit taking place in Johannesburg, said the declaration was adopted by the Summit on Saturday.

WATCH: 33-vehicle pile-up on R28 in Krugersdorp – motorists urged to exercise caution

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) has warned motorists of a major multi-vehicle accident on the R28 in Krugersdorp, near the N14 and Hendrick Potgieter intersection.

​Motorists travelling on the R28/ N14 Highway in the Krugersdorp area are advised to exercise extreme caution and expect residual delays near the Silverstar Casino interchange.

Picture: Screenshot of X video

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, at approximately 8:30am, a Volvo Interlink truck carrying animal feed collided with stationary traffic, resulting in a 33-vehicle pile-up.

Several motorists sustained slight injuries and have been transported to local hospitals. No fatalities have been reported.

US will not ‘discuss details’ why it revoked visa for Naledi Pandor, embassy says

The United States (US) embassy in South Africa says it cannot disclose the details of why it has revoked a US visa for former international relations minister Naledi Pandor.

Pandor, who is also the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said she was informed of the decision to be denied a visa in an email from the United States Consulate this week, despite having travelled to the US on multiple occasions.

Former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Facebook/ANC

The former minister, who returned from her most recent visit to the US this week, told The Citizen that the US Consulate did not provide any reasons for revoking her visa.

“I received an email indicating my visa has been revoked. I have no further details.”

Mbalula intervenes after ANCYL leaders issue suspension letters to each other

The ANC secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, has intervened in a battle between the leaders of the ANCYL.

This comes after reports that the youth league leader, Collen Malatji, and its secretary-general, Mntuwoxolo Ngudle, had both sent suspension letters to each other.

ANCYL president Collen Malatji. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Ngudle allegedly suspended Malatji for attempting to isolate him and the league’s treasurer-general from the preparations for the organisation’s upcoming elective conference, scheduled for December.

It is not yet clear why Ngudle was suspended.

Several protesters arrested during clashes outside G20 Summit venue in Nasrec [VIDEO]

Several protesters from Operation Dudula, the MK party and other groups have been arrested following clashes with the police and attempting to block world leaders’ motorcades at the G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Chaos erupted just outside the vicinity of the Nasrec Expo Centre on Saturday as world leaders met for discussions at the G20 Summit currently underway.

Several protesters from Operation Dudula and other groups have been arrested. Picture: X/@newsnoteSA

Violence broke out with police firing rubber bullets at protesting members of Operation Dudula and the MK party.

The incident was sparked after Operation Dudula and other protesting members demanded to move closer to the actual venue of the G20 summit.

