In case you missed it: SIU to freeze Presley Chweneyagae’s assets | WeBuyCars fined R2m | DJ Warras laid to rest

In the news today, the Special Investigating Unit has obtained a preservation order to freeze a property linked to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae in a National Lotteries Commission corruption case.

Meanwhile, Car dealer WeBuyCars has agreed to pay a fine of R2.5 million and refund 31 consumers.

Furthermore, Warrick “DJ Warras” has been laid to rest.

Weather tomorrow: 24 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of North West and KwaZulu-Natal, with damaging coastal winds expected in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

SIU freezes property linked to Presley Chweneyagae, bought with National Lottery funds

Presley Chweneyagae. Picture: Presley Oageng Chweneyagae/Facebook

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained a preservation order to freeze a Pretoria property linked to the late actor Presley Chweneyagae, his spouse, and other parties in a National Lotteries Commission (NLC) corruption case.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SIU said the property was purchased using about R889 000 diverted from a R15 million NLC grant originally intended for youth arts programmes.

The investigation found the funds were approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO, represented by Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla. The funds were then channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company wholly owned by Chweneyagae, to acquire the residence.

WeBuyCars agrees to pay R2.5 million fine and refund 31 consumers R3.4 million

Picture: Facebook

Car dealer WeBuyCars has agreed to pay a fine of R2.5 million and refund 31 consumers who complained after buying used cars that proved to have defects, while the terms of sale deprived them of their rights under consumer legislation.

The National Consumer Tribunal (NCT) confirmed a settlement agreement between the National Consumer Commission (NCC) and WeBuyCars after a constructive engagement between them. The confirmation carries the same weight as a High Court order.

The NCC referred the settlement agreement to the Tribunal on 3 December, and after due consideration, the Consumer Tribunal confirmed the settlement agreement on 19 December, making it a consent order in terms of section 74(1) of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA).

‘Rest easy, Stocks’: DJ Warras laid to rest as family remembers his humour and legacy

The coffin of Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock taken away at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rosebank, north of Johannesburg on 23 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Family and close friends of affable media personality Warrick Stock, known as DJ Warras, remembered him for his humour as mourners gathered for his funeral service at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rosebank on Tuesday.

Stock was killed exactly a week ago outside a building in the Johannesburg CBD. Two people were arrested on Monday in connection with his death.

The emotional service saw family members, friends and industry colleagues filling the church to bid farewell to the 40-year-old.

What’s behind Jacob Zuma’s push to take over KZN?

Jacob Zuma. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The current political instability in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) legislature could continue into the new year, says a political analyst.

This comes after the MK party and its allies failed to remove premier Thami Ntuli through a motion of no confidence.vThe grouping fell short by two votes for its motion of no confidence to pass.

Political analyst Andre Duvenhage told The Citizen on Tuesday that the MK party is highly motivated to take power in KZN.

He said the speaker of the legislature Nontembeko Boyce’s suspension of the party’s members proves they were willing to resort to violence to achieve the desired outcome.

R5m ‘repeated offender of fraud’ travel agent Premila Shunmugam granted R100k bail

Premila Shunmugam appears in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 23 December 2025. Picture: Screenshot / SABC News

Premila Shunmugam, a travel agent from Johannesburg, Gauteng, accused of defrauding clients of more than R5 million, will be able to spend Christmas and New Year at home after being granted bail of R100 000.

Shunmugam appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to hear the outcome of her bail application. She was arrested in early December.

The travel agent faces allegations of defrauding at least 50 families through her company, Silver Touch Events and Travel, by taking payments for overseas holiday trips that were never booked.

She is currently facing at least 37 criminal cases across multiple provinces, with 24 dockets still under investigation.

