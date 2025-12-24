In case you missed it: DJ Warras murder suspect case postponed | 11 arrested in Bekkersdal shooting case | Brian Hlongwa dies

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 25 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain in custody over the Christmas and New Year period after his case was postponed to next year.

Meanwhile, eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that left 10 people dead at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, on Gauteng’s West Rand, over the weekend.

Furthermore, the ANC in Gauteng has announced that former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa has passed away.

Weather tomorrow: 25 December 2025

Cloudy weather with scattered rain and thundershowers will dominate across most provinces, alongside foggy mornings in some regions. Full weather forecast here.

DJ Warras murder: Suspect claims police assault in custody as case postponed to 2026

Victor Mthethwa Majola appears at Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 24 December 2025, on charges of premeditated murder of DJ Warras. The case was postponed to 6 January 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

A man accused of murdering Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain in custody over the Christmas and New Year period after his case was postponed to next year.

Victor Mthethwa Majola made his first appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

He was formally charged with premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Bekkersdal mass shooting: South African mine worker, 10 undocumented foreign nationals arrested

Gauteng forensic investigators at the crime scene at Bekkersdaal on 21 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Eleven suspects have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting that left 10 people dead at the KwaNoxolo tavern in Bekkersdal, on Gauteng’s West Rand, over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 21 December.

Initially, nine people were confirmed dead, and 10 others sustained serious injuries. Investigations identified two individuals as possible suspects.

Providing an update to the media on Wednesday, Gauteng deputy police commissioner Fred Kekana confirmed that the arrest of the first two suspects led police to a house, where nine additional suspects were apprehended.

Former Gauteng health MEC passes away just months before corruption trial

Former Gauteng MEC for health, Brian Hlongwa. Photo: Gallo Images

The ANC in Gauteng has announced that former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa has passed away.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, it said Hlongwa died after suffering from an illness.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, comrades, friends and all those whose lives were touched by his unwavering commitment to the ideals of the African National Congress and the struggle a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa,” it said.

His death comes just a few months before he was set to face a corruption trial.

Race, regulation and resistance collide at Hartbeespoort Dam

Hartbeespoort Dam in North West. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The low‑key “race war” waged on the shores of the North West’s Hartbeespoort Dam is far from over, with claims of human rights abuses now extending beyond land leases to noise complaints against black‑owned establishments.

A resident, speaking anonymously, said that for the past 18 months, weekends have been dominated by “thunderous” live music at Legacy on the Dam, continuing into the early hours of Sunday.

“These disturbances directly infringe on rights to dignity, privacy, and an environment not harmful to health or well‑being, rights that apply irrespective of race,” he said.

The resident argued that this reflected a broader pattern of regulatory non‑compliance compounded by ineffective enforcement.

