In case you missed it: SIU exposes Home Affairs network | Mugabe’s son denied bail | Diesel spill on KZN highway

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 23 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and a former provincial government chief financial officer (CFO) are among notable names in a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation into the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

Meanwhile, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe will be made to wait another week before seeking release.

Furthermore, thousands of litres flowed down a highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) after two trucks collided in Durban.

Weather tomorrow: 24 February, 2026

Heavy downpours are expected in parts of the Eastern, Western and Northern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, the North West and the Free State on Tuesday, 24 February. Full weather forecast here.

SIU reveals ‘network of religious figures’ exploited Home Affairs for 20 years; Bushiri, Omotoso, 3GAR named

Department of Home Affairs Picture: Carlos Muchave/ The Citizen

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and a former provincial government chief financial officer (CFO) are among notable names in a Special Investigations Unit (SIU) investigation into the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho led an SIU briefing on Monday, during which he detailed the findings in an interim report on the investigation.

The SIU has been scrutinising visa, asylum seeker, and residence permit irregularities spanning a 20-year period from October 2004 to February 2024.

Sibiya denies Witness F and Matlala’s testimonies about impalas

General Shadrack Sibiya (Deputy National Police Commissioner for Crime Detection ) testifies at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College on February 18, 2026 in Pretoria, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya did not have a great day at the Madlanga commission on Monday as he struggled to explain the evidence presented to him.

Commission chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga refused Sibiya’s suggestion that he testify about the WhatsApp messages between him and Witness F after Witness F completes his testimony.

Witness F’s WhatsApp messages expose Sibiya’s alleged link with tenderpreneur Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

Robert Mugabe’s son to remain behind bars, bail hearing set for March

Bellarmine Mugabe and Tobias Mugabe Matonhdze at Alexandra Magistrates court in Johannesburg, 23 February. Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe will be made to wait another week before seeking release.

The son of former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe and his co-accused, Tobias Tamirepi Matonhodze, have been charged with attempted murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The pair appeared at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 23 February.

Here’s how many Saps officers are accused of sexual violence or rape across SA – report

Public Order Police (POPs) members at the Tshwane Police Training Academy on 15 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

In a shocking revelation, 97 South African Police Service (Saps) officers have been accused of sexual violence or rape nationwide.

The disturbing statistic emerged during a Stakeholder Engagement Session convened by the Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety as part of its Focused Intervention Study (FIS) last week.

The study evaluates Saps’ compliance with the Domestic Violence Act, 1998 (Act No. 116 of 1998), using figures from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) 2024/25 Annual Report.

WATCH: Diesel spill on KZN highway draws fuel-hungry looters with soft drink bottles and buckets

Two trucks collided on the M7 and N2 on-ramp on Monday. Picture: ALS Paramedics.

