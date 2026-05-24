In case you missed it: Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave SA | ANC misses Phala Phala deadline | Police’s forensic science lab captain arrested

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 24 May 2026 in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa said around 800 Ghanaians in the country want to return home.

Then, the ANC has failed to meet Parliament’s deadline to submit names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team has arrested a captain attached to the police’s Forensic Science Laboratory.

Weather tomorrow: 25 May 2026

Partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected to continue in most of South Africa on Monday, with rainfall forecast in the east. Get the full weather forecast here.

Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave SA as official pleads for xenophobic attacks to end

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa Benjamin Anani Quashie said there are around 800 Ghanaians in the country who want to return home.

Protesters march through the streets of Joburg, 29 April 2026, against undocumented and illegal migrants. The protest was organised by the March and March movement. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

He added that the first group of 300 will leave on Wednesday.

He said there are close to 16 000 Ghanaians in South Africa.

“Out of those 16 000, we are getting close to 1 000 that want to go back home. We have registered 810 currently,” said Quashie.

CONTINUE READING: Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave SA as official pleads for xenophobic attacks to end

ANC misses Parliament’s Phala Phala deadline amid internal clashes

The ANC has failed to meet Parliament’s deadline to submit names of MPs to serve on the Phala Phala impeachment committee, exposing deep divisions within its leadership and sparking tensions across the legislature.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile arrive at Moruleng Stadium in Rustenburg, North West on 10 January 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Sunday Times reported that, according to well‑placed sources in both the ANC and Parliament, the party missed Speaker Thoko Didiza’s 22 May deadline as chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli and secretary‑general Fikile Mbalula clashed over representation.

The delay now threatens to stall the committee’s work.

CONTINUE READING: ANC misses Parliament’s Phala Phala deadline amid internal clashes

Madlanga task team arrests Saps forensic science lab captain

The Madlanga Commission’s Recommendations Task Team has arrested a captain attached to the South African Police Service’s (Saps) Forensic Science Laboratory on charges of defeating the ends of justice.

Picture: File Image

According to Saps, the suspect was arrested on Friday, 22 May 2026, at his residence in Pretoria.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police captain was handcuffed following investigations by the task team.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga task team arrests Saps forensic science lab captain

Ouaddou casts doubt over long-term Orlando Pirates future

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou cast doubt over his long-term future at Orlando Pirates this past weekend after winning the Betway Premiership title to complete a historic treble.

Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates head coach during the Betway Premiership match against Orbit College FC at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. Photo: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

Having already won the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout, the Buccaneers completed the treble by beating ORBIT College 2-0 in a league match at the Mbombela Stadium on the final day of the 2025/26 season on Saturday.

Speaking to SABC Sport after the match, Ouaddou caused a bit of a stir when he said he was “tired” and was unsure of his future. For a coach who had just won a treble in his first season with the club, Ouaddou’s comment caught many by surprise.

CONTINUE READING: Treble winner Ouaddou casts doubt over long-term Orlando Pirates future

Elias Motsoaledi councillors pampered while residents plead for services

The DA in the Elias Motsoaledi Local Municipality, Limpopo, has accused the ANC-led council of splurging millions of rands on an extravagant conference while poor communities face basic service backlogs.

The Elias Motsoaledi local municipality in Limpopo. Picture: Facebook

Residents face patchy roads, unreliable water supply, inadequate sanitation services and a lack of fencing and lighting in public areas that leave them at the mercy of criminals.

Meanwhile, the municipality saw nothing wrong with busing more than 300 councillors to an expensive ward committee conference held 140km away in Bela-Bela a few weeks ago.

CONTINUE READING: Elias Motsoaledi councillors pampered while residents plead for services

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Bodies of two tourists found in Kruger Park | Politician’s son arrested for speeding | Pirates end wait for league title