In case you missed it: Bodies of two tourists found in Kruger Park | Politician’s son arrested for speeding | Pirates end wait for league title

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 23 May 2026 in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the bodies of two tourists were found in the Pafuri section of the Kruger National Park.

Then, the son of a senior politician was arrested after being caught speeding at 222km/h in KwaZulu-Natal.

Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates sealed the Betway Premiership title after a 14-year wait.

Weather tomorrow: 24 May 2026

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Sunday, with isolated to scattered showers along the KwaZulu-Natal coast and eastern parts of Mpumalanga. Get the full weather forecast here.

Shock in Kruger National Park after bodies of two tourists discovered

Shock gripped South African National Parks (SANParks) after the bodies of two tourists were discovered in Kruger National Park, marking the first incident of its kind in the reserve’s history.

The the bodies of two tourists were discovered in Kruger National Park. Picture: Lowvelder

The bodies were discovered in the Pafuri section of the Kruger National Park on Friday.

“A search operation was launched on Thursday, 21 May 2026, evening, after camp staff noticed the tourists had not returned to camp. The search continued on Friday, 22 May 2026, leading to the gruesome discovery of two bodies near a river area by other tourists,” said Rey Thakhuli in a statement.

The vehicle the tourists had been travelling in was missing from the scene.

CONTINUE READING: Shock in Kruger National Park after bodies of two tourists discovered in Pafuri

Senior politician’s son arrested for speeding at 222km/h

The son of a senior politician was arrested by the KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) after being caught driving a Mercedes-Benz at 222km/h.

The son of the politician was caught speeding at 222km/h. Picture: Supplied/KZN Department of Transport

The KZN Department of Transport added that he will not be released from custody despite “frantic” calls from senior government officials and community leaders.

“They were pleading with RTI not to arrest a son of a senior politician despite clocking 222km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was nabbed during the execution of the #NenzaniLaEzweni operation,” said MEC for Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma.

CONTINUE READING: Senior politician’s son arrested for speeding at 222km/h

Orlando Pirates end 14-year wait for league title

Orlando Pirates ended their 14-year wait to be crowned Betway Premiership champions, securing the title after beating ORBIT College FC at a packed Mbombela Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Orlando Pirates players celebrate a goal during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match against Orbit College at Mbombela Stadium, in Nelspruit on Saturday. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Following three consecutive years of finishing second, Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges officially sealed the championship on the last day of the season.

The Buccaneers went into the game still sitting second on the log behind Mamelodi Sundowns and they needed nothing less than a victory to end their long wait for the league title and they achieved that.

CONTINUE READING: Own goals help Orlando Pirates end 14-year wait for league title

Police probe house robbery at Naledi Pandor’s home

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng is investigating a robbery at the home of former international relations minister and chancellor of Nelson Mandela University Naledi Pandor.

Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor. Picture: Facebook/ANC

The break-in at Pandor’s home occurred in Valleria, Tshwane, on Friday night.

According to police, three armed suspects forced entry into the property around 9pm.

CONTINUE READING: Police probe house robbery at Naledi Pandor’s Valleria home

48 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals intercepted in Limpopo

South African law enforcement authorities intercepted 48 undocumented foreign nationals at the Polokwane Traffic Control Centre in Limpopo after stopping two minibuses travelling from Zimbabwe to Gauteng.

Picture: Screenshot from video by Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety

The taxis were stopped on Friday, 23 May 2026.

Only two of the 50 passengers had valid passports, prompting immigration officials to initiate deportation procedures.

CONTINUE READING: 48 undocumented Zimbabwean nationals intercepted in Limpopo

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Polio detected in wastewater | Trump welcomes Meyer | MK party demands protection for Tuku