In case you missed it: Concern over young mothers in KZN | Dark Christmas in Joburg | NPA’s 2025 losses and withdrawals

In the news today, KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane expressed concern about young mothers as the department celebrated Christmas babies.

Meanwhile, City Power grappled with widespread power outages across Joburg on Christmas Day.

Furthermore, the National Prosecuting Authority lost and withdrew a number of significant cases in 2025.

Weather tomorrow: 26 December 2025

Thundershowers will continue on Friday, 26 December 2025, but it will be a mostly cloudy and warm day in SA. Full weather forecast here.

Concern over teenage pregnancies as KZN leads in Christmas Day births

Gauteng Health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko at Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Ekhuruleni on 25 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

The province of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has so far welcomed the highest number of babies born on Christmas Day, 25 December.

KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane visited Ladysmith Provincial Hospital in the uThukela District Municipality on Thursday to officiate the welcoming ceremony for Christmas babies.

Simelane expressed concern over young mothers, highlighting that three 15-year-olds gave birth — two at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital and one at Prince Mshiyeni Memorial Hospital.

The fathers of these babies are aged 17, 18, and 19, respectively.

Christmas in the dark: City Power grapples with widespread outages across Joburg

Christmas lights in the Johannesburg CBD, 26 November. Picture: Supplied / City Power

City Power is dealing with extensive power outages across Johannesburg on Christmas Day, with service delivery centres reporting more than 2 700 open calls as teams work to restore electricity to thousands of affected customers.

The power utility issued urgent warnings about system constraints.

“The power system is constrained. We urge customers to reduce their electricity consumption to prevent overload,” City Power stated on Thursday morning.

Inclement weather is complicating restoration efforts across Johannesburg. City Power warned that “the possibility of inclement weather conditions could affect our response time to outages”, noting that “repairs and restorations may be delayed” as a result.

NPA drop the ball in 2025: The cases it withdrew or lost

Entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega

With National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi set to retire in January 2026, questions are mounting over whether her successor can restore public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) after a string of high-profile setbacks in 2025.

Batohi, who has led the NPA since February 2019, has faced persistent criticism as several major cases collapsed under her watch.

This year alone saw several significant losses, such as in April, when Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two alleged recruiters were acquitted of a wide range of charges after an eight-year trial.

Festive season: Here are your dos and don’ts

Picture: iStock

While the festive season is often filled with joy and relaxation, it can also bring financial pressure, risky behaviour, and poor planning if caution is not taken.

By following a few simple dos and don’ts, individuals and families can protect both their well-being and their finances.

One of the most important reminders this season is to never drink and drive.

