In case you missed it: O’Sullivan abruptly leaves parliament | Two SA men dead in Ukraine-Russia war | Wits prof in hot water

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 26 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Paul O’Sullivan abruptly left during his testimony before Parliament’s as hoc committee.

Meanwhile, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has confirmed that two South Africans have died on the frontlines in the Ukraine-Russia war.

Furthermore, University of the Witwatersrand professor Srila Roy is under scrutiny following the now-deleted X post in which she criticised South Africans’ work ethic.

Weather tomorrow: 27 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of storms, hail, flooding, and extremely high fire danger conditions on Friday across Gauteng, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal, and nearby regions. Full weather forecast here.

Paul O’Sullivan abandons testimony, walks out of ad hoc committee (VIDEO)

Paul O’Sullivan testifies before Parliament’s ad hoc committee at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 10 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Proceedings at Parliament’s ad hoc committee erupted into chaos on Thursday when forensic expert Paul O’Sullivan abruptly left during his testimony.

O’Sullivan had returned to complete his evidence as part of the committee’s inquiry investigating allegations of corruption, criminal infiltration and political interference within South Africa’s justice system.

The tension peaked as O’Sullivan, originally expected to testify until 1pm, faced further accusations suggesting he might be a spy or foreign agent.

As the scheduled end time approached, O’Sullivan said he needed to leave for a flight to Johannesburg. “I have reached a point chairman, where I have to go,” he told MPs.

Two South Africans trapped in Ukraine war zone killed, Lamola confirms

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, has confirmed that two South Africans have died on the frontlines in the Ukraine-Russia war.

The minister formally met with the families of the 17 South African men who were repatriated after being caught in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday. Lamola confirmed that the families of the two men who lost their lives have been informed.

“They were not part of the 17. It’s part of another recruitment drive for another scheme that took them there,” the minister said in a briefing on the return of the South African men from Russia,” the minister said.

North entrance. Picture: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Professor Srila Roy, the head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits), is under scrutiny following the now-deleted X post in which she criticised South Africans’ work ethic.

She posted “…South Africans have little ambition, are complacent and have a poor work ethic. Take that for your xenophobia that us foreigners are meant to suffer in silence, as we nurture successive generations at university.”

She allegedly grew up in India, according to prior interviews she has done.

Her comment was in response to the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education’s recent concerns about the presence of 7.7% foreign nationals in South African universities last week.

Six arrested at Randburg flats that owe R4m as city seeks uninhabitable order

JMPD at a hijacked property in Randburg, 25 February. Picture: X / @CityofJoburgZA

Immigration officials have arrested six foreign nationals living at a property owing the city millions in utility payments.

The city raided three properties in Randburg on Wednesday as part of a multi-department blitz targeting delinquent properties.

Those targeted reported overcrowding, high municipal arrears and other general by-law infringements.

The worst-affected property was found at a block of apartments in Windsor East that had been hijacked by both South Africans and illegal foreign nationals.

Owing R4 million to the City of Johannesburg municipality in water, electricity and rates, city officials observed widespread health, safety and by-law violations.

