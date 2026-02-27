In case you missed it: Ekurhuleni awards Matlala’s wife tender | Nersa’s R54bn blunder | Wits prof resigns as sociology head

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 27 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

Weather tomorrow: 28 February, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of heavy downpours in five provinces, strong winds in the Northern Cape and rough seas in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Ekurhuleni awarded R3.4m tender to Cat Matlala’s wife despite ‘red flags’

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears alongside co-accused Tsakani Matlala at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on October 07, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo)

In 2023, the Ekurhuleni municipality’s Human Resources Department, Strategic HR and Talent Management, advertised a tender for accredited skills development providers to implement various qualification and skills programmes.

The training would be on an as-and-when required basis from the date of award until 30 June 2026, and the closing date to apply for the tender was 24 July 2023.

The bid was advertised on 15 June 2023.

‘She will assist the mayor with service delivery’: Masuku sworn is as Joburg’s first deputy mayor

ANC Johannesburg’s new Chairperson, Loyiso Masuku after winning an election during the 16th Regional Conference at at the CedarWoods Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, 5 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Loyiso Masuku has been sworn in as Johannesburg’s first deputy mayor.

The speaker of the council, Marget Anolds, confirmed that Masuku had been sworn in on Friday and is now ready to begin her duties. She will now assist Dada Morero in running the City of Johannesburg.

“I would want to congratulate councillor Masuku on becoming the first woman deputy mayor,but also the first deputy mayor in the City of Johannesburg.

Nersa’s R54bn blunder: Who pays the price and who gets punished after forensic investigation?

Picture: Moneyweb

The National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) appointed a forensic investigation firm to get to the bottom of one of the most costly administrative errors in the country’s energy history, a R54 billion miscalculation embedded in Eskom’s multi-year price determination 6 (MYPD6) tariff application.

The blunder came to light following a miscalculation in the revenue calculation for 2025/26, specifically involving the second and third-year generation revenues, which resulted in billions in additional funds being allocated to Eskom.

The Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy had already called Nersa in late 2024 to account for the discrepancy, and the regulator returned this week with answers – though not all of them satisfied lawmakers.

Rehab centre patients tell how they were abducted

Private investigator Brad Nathanson goes through one of the boxes left behind at Tetelestai containing medical records, admission information of patients and other information. Picture: Hein Kaiser

An “uplift” or intervention in Tetelestai terms was allegedly a part of the rehab centre’s involuntary admission process. This, after purported Section 33 court orders were obtained.

However, former patients and monitors (patients in charge of others) told The Citizen that opaque paperwork or none at all was present when admitting someone into Tetelestai, in the South Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Becoming a monitor was simple and you could become one as soon as a few days after admission to Tetelestai.

Srila Roy resigns as head of sociology department at Wits after ‘offensive’ remarks

Picture: Raymond Preston

Professor Srila Roy, under fire for her recent offensive remarks towards South Africans, has resigned as the head of the sociology department at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits).

Roy has voluntarily stepped down as the head of sociology, confirmed the Wits department of Sociology on Thursday.

“We have asked Professor Roy to resign as Head of Department, which she has done,” said the department in a statement.

