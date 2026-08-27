In case you missed it: Missing South Africans in Nepal | Lebeya at Madlanga commission | Spade triple-murder suspect nabbed

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 27 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the number of South Africans reported missing following the deadly floods in Nepal has risen to six.

Meanwhile, the Madlanga commission told former Hawks boss Godfrey Lebeya it can’t help in a legal funding dispute.

Furthermore, a suspect wanted in a triple‑murder case has been arrested.

Weather tomorrow: 28 August 2026

Strong coastal winds are expected to disrupt small ports and harbours in parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday, 28 August, while the Northern and Western Cape face damaging interior winds. Full weather forecast here.

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More than 500 tourists remain unaccounted for, including nationals from South Africa. Picture: AFP/Prabin Ranbhat.

The number of South Africans reported missing following the deadly floods in Nepal has risen to six.

Nepal’s tourism board shared the details on Thursday, 27 August 2026, as the death toll on both sides of the Nepal-Tibet border climbed past 165.

Entire villages were swept away, buses and cars destroyed, and trekking routes near Syabrubesi – a gateway to Mount Kailash pilgrimages – were cut off.

Hundreds of tourists remain unaccounted for, including nationals from South Africa, Australia, Britain, India, Malaysia, Portugal, South Korea, and the United States.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: Six South Africans now missing in deadly Nepal flash floods

Madlanga commission tells ex-Hawks boss Lebeya it can’t help in legal funding dispute

Former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya appears before Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 27 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Retired Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga has told Godfrey Lebeya, the former national head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, that there is little the commission of inquiry can do after his request for state-funded legal representation was rejected.

Lebeya appeared before the commission at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 27 August 2026, to respond to a number of allegations, including claims that he sent Hawks officers to interfere with the arrest of murder accused businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Before Lebeya began his testimony, his legal representative, Eric Nwedo, told the commission that his client was appearing at his own expense after his request for legal funding was declined by the South African Police Service (Saps).

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission tells ex-Hawks boss Lebeya it can’t help in legal funding dispute

North West spade killer: Community delivers triple‑murder suspect to Saps

Picture: iStock

Less than 12 hours after police issued a nationwide alert, the people of Moeka Vuma in the North West assisted in apprehending a suspect in a triple‑murder case and delivered the alleged killer straight into police custody.

James Mohajane was the subject of an intensive manhunt after he was identified as the alleged perpetrator in the brutal murders of his girlfriend, Moipone Lefoka, her sister Esther Lefoka, and Esther’s boyfriend Tshepo Molekwa.

The trio were allegedly hacked to death with a spade at a house in Moeka Vuma near Makapanstad in the North West over the weekend.

CONTINUE READING: North West spade killer: Community delivers triple‑murder suspect to Saps

Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

Zimbabwean national Ndodana Tshuma appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 13 July 2026 after he was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, for the murder of his wife, 42-year-old Nothabo Tshuma and daughters, 15-year-old Natalie and five-year-old Nala. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The state has informed the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court that it has completed its investigations into Zimbabwean national and UK fugitive Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma.

The 45-year-old Tshuma was arrested in Kensington, Johannesburg, on Friday, 10 July, following an operation involving the South African Police Service (Saps) Interpol National Central Bureau, Crime Intelligence and the Organised Crime Investigation Unit.

Tshuma is wanted by authorities in the United Kingdom in connection with the murder of his wife, Nothabo Zandile Tshuma, 42, and their two daughters, Natalie, 15, and Nala, 5, whose bodies were discovered by police at their home near Bedford.

On Thursday, the matter was postponed to 8 September for a possible plea agreement.

CONTINUE READING: Possible plea deal for Zimbabwean man accused of killing his family in the UK

Mkhwanazi, co-accused thought Emmanuel Mbense murder case would go nowhere as ex-cop’s presence questioned

(From left to right) Cobus Janse Van Rensburg, Bhekokwakhe Sibande, Adrian MacKenzie, Keisha-Leigh Stols and Julius Mkhwanazi appear at Brakpan Magistrate’s Court on 6 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

The presence of an ex-police officer at the scene where Emmanuel Mbense was allegedly tortured and killed was a point of contention on Thursday, 27 August 2026, in the bail proceedings of six people accused of his murder.

Former South African Police Service (Saps) sergeant Bhekokwakhe Sibande’s defence challenged the strength of the state’s case against him, arguing that although he may have been at the scene, there was no evidence establishing what role he allegedly played in Mbense’s death.

Sibande is accused two in a case that has also implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, private security company owner Cobus Janse van Rensburg, EMPD officer Adrian MacKenzie, former EMPD officer Keisha-Leigh Stols and former police sergeant Juan-Maré Eksteen.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi, co-accused thought Emmanuel Mbense murder case would go nowhere as ex-cop’s presence questioned

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Unnatural prison deaths increase | Lamola welcomes NDZ U-turn | PODCAST: Malatji on ANC’s future