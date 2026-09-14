In case you missed it: Body of missing runner identified | Mkhwanazi gets bail, stays in jail | Pearl Thusi on R15m Sars bill

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 14 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was positively identified on Monday at the Germiston mortuary by her family, ending days of anxious searching after she went missing.

Meanwhile, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted bail of R10 000 in the high-profile blue lights case.

Furthermore, after rumours swirled online that she owes nearly R15 million, Pearl Thusi has stepped forward to address the buzz around her massive South African Revenue Service (Sars) tax bill.

Weather tomorrow: 15 September, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple warnings for the country, with disruptive rain, severe thunderstorms and damaging winds expected in various provinces on Tuesday, 15 September. Full weather forecast here.

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Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo identified

Search for missing runner Elizabeth comes to an end. Picture: Supplied

The body of 38-year-old Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo was positively identified on Monday at the Germiston mortuary by her family, ending days of anxious searching after she went missing.

Moselakgomo went missing after an afternoon run on 9 September in Rhodesfield, Kempton Park.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elizabeth during this extremely painful time. The loss of a loved one under such circumstances is devastating, and we assure the family that the Saps will do everything within its powers to establish exactly what happened to Elizabeth and to ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” said Acting National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane.

CONTINUE READING: Body of missing runner Elizabeth ‘Tsontso’ Moselakgomo identified

WATCH: Kempton Park residents picket after fifth body of woman found in two months

Communities and NGOs picket in Kempton Park after a fifth body of a woman was discovered. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Residents have gathered in Kempton Park to protest amid fears that a possible serial killer could be targeting women.

On Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) warned women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of the bodies of five women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The latest body was discovered in Olifantsfontein near Kempton Park on Monday morning. A passerby walking to work found her lying on the side of the road and alerted the police.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Kempton Park residents picket after fifth body of woman found in two months

Julius Mkhwanazi granted R10k bail in blue lights case, but will remain in prison

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi appears at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 20 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi has been granted bail of R10 000 in the high-profile blue lights case.

Mkhwanazi returned to the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 14 September 2026, to hear the outcome of his bail application.

He argued his application on 28 August, and the court reserved its decision at the time.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi granted R10k bail in blue lights case, but will remain in prison

Five boxes the Springboks ticked against All Blacks

The Springboks celebrate a 3-1 series win over the All Blacks at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. Picture: Richard Nichols/NurPhoto via Getty Images

As the Springboks take a short break before facing the Wallabies in two weeks they can savour winning their first full-length All Blacks tour since 1996.

The Springboks showed why they have been the dominant force in rugby in recent years, reclaiming the world No 1 ranking after their defeat at Ellis Park with three consecutive wins in Cape Town, Soweto and Baltimore to win the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series 3-1.

Here are five boxes the South African team ticked during the series.

CONTINUE READING: Five boxes the Springboks ticked against All Blacks

Pearl Thusi breaks silence on reported R15 million Sars bill

Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

After rumours swirled online that she owes nearly R15 million, Pearl Thusi has stepped forward to address the buzz around her massive South African Revenue Service (Sars) tax bill.

Thusi, whose full name is Sithembile Xola Thusi, has confirmed that she has an outstanding tax matter with Sars. However, she disputes the reported amount and says the figure does not accurately reflect what she owes.

The development puts the spotlight on the financial affairs of one of South Africa’s best-known entertainment personalities.

CONTINUE READING: Pearl Thusi breaks silence on reported R15 million Sars bill

Yesterday’s News recap

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