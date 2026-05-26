In case you missed it: Ramaphosa revives Phala Phala report court battle | SA’s top earners in debt | Missing 90 000 refugees

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 26 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to review the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal.

Meanwhile, a recent quarterly debt report shows that even top earners are under severe financial strain, with many needing more than their entire monthly salary just to cover debt repayments.

Furthermore, Home Affairs has confirmed that 90 000 refugee appellants are unaccounted for in South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 27 May 2026

The South African Weather Service) has forecast fine conditions across provinces for Wednesday. Morning fog is expected along coasts before clear, warm skies return. Full weather forecast here.

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Ramaphosa revives court battle over Phala Phala report

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has filed papers in the Western Cape High Court to review the Section 89 Independent Panel Report into the Phala Phala scandal.

The president filed his 63-page application in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday, 26 May 2026.

The report, which Ramaphosa is challenging, forms the basis of the National Assembly’s (NA) impeachment process. It was submitted to the Speaker by the Section 89 Independent Panel, which was being led by former Chief Justice, Sandile Ncobo.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa revives court battle over Phala Phala report

South Africa’s top earners hit breaking point as debt swallows 100% of monthly income

Picture: iStock

Debt Busters’ latest quarterly debt report shows that even top earners are under severe financial strain, with many needing more than their entire monthly salary just to cover debt repayments.

The Debt Index for the first quarter of 2026, released on Tuesday, revealed that South Africans benefited from the two-pot retirement system and interest rate cuts.

However, the index highlighted that global pressures are now driving core inflation, while possible interest rate increases are on the table.

CONTINUE READING: South Africa’s top earners hit breaking point as debt swallows 100% of monthly income

Home Affairs confirms 90 000 refugee appellants unaccounted for in South Africa

Picture: Carlos Muchave/The Citizen

The number of refugee status applicants who have gone missing is far greater than the number who have seen their appeals through to their conclusion.

The Department of Home Affairs’ Refugee Appeals Authority (RAA) made this admission while briefing the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs on the status of its appeals backlog.

Tuesday’s committee meeting featured several presentations detailing the status of the refugee and asylum system.

CONTINUE READING: Home Affairs confirms 90 000 refugee appellants unaccounted for in South Africa

Tyla makes South African history (again) as she becomes a three-time AMA winner

South African singer songwriter Tyla attends Billboard Women in Music at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on 29 April 2026. Picture: Valerie Macon, AFP.

South African singer Tyla Seethal has done it again. The Johannesburg-born artist, celebrated for her genre-blending sound and the global smash hit “Water“, has now claimed three American Music Awards (AMA) wins, making her one of the most decorated African artists in the award show’s history.

The American Music Awards are widely regarded as the world’s largest fan-voted music awards, with winners determined by streaming figures, sales, airplay and fan engagement.

That means every one of her wins is a direct reflection of her fanbase, affectionately known as the “Tygers”, who continue to show up in numbers.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla makes South African history (again) as she becomes a three-time AMA winner

‘I don’t even get that salary’ – Judge questions Fannie Nkosi’s cash stash in bail appeal

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi testifying at the Madlanga Commission in March. Picture: Gallo Images

The High Court in Pretoria has reserved judgment in Sergeant Fannie Nkosi’s bail appeal application.

Nkosi appeared in court on Tuesday to appeal the decision of the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court to deny him bail. He was arrested by the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry task team on Thursday, 2 April, following his testimony and a raid at his home in Pretoria.

Judge Mokhine Mosopa raised the issue of the money that was allegedly found at Nkosi’s house during the police raid.

“According to the state, the respondent’s case is that there was no reasonable explanation why he was in that. So, for you to say that he may commit a Schedule 1 offence is unfounded, is based on what, Mr Potgieter? Why do you keep R350 000 in your house? You are not a businessman; you are a police officer who is on a salary of R16 000.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I don’t even get that salary’ – Judge questions Fannie Nkosi’s cash stash in bail appeal

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Mogotsi accused of bail bribe | Mbeki: Phala Phala not ANC’s business | Dlamini-Zuma urges African unity