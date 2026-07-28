In case you missed it: Why Idac probed PKTT unknown | Inside SA-Nigeria meeting | Sars goes after Mel Viljoen

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 28 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, has struggled to explain certain actions taken by the institution she headed, despite having signed off on their authorisation.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has urged South Africa to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on African migrants, as the two countries meet this week to try to cool tensions.

Furthermore, the legal woes surrounding former celebrity attorney Peet Viljoen and his wife, Mel Viljoen, continue to mount.

Weather tomorrow: 29 July, 2026

Disruptive rain and snow have been forecast for parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with very cold weather expected in southern Free State and along the Lesotho borders on Wednesday, 29 July. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Hidden hand?’ Andrea Johnson doesn’t know why Idac was probing PKTT

Head of Crime Intelligence General Dumisani Khumalo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Former head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, has struggled to explain certain actions taken by the institution she headed, despite having signed off on their authorisation.

On Tuesday, Johnson returned to the commission to respond to allegations that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and that it pursued a criminal case against Crime Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence.

While it was initially said that an affidavit by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams had prompted the investigation into, and subsequent arrest of, Crime Intelligence officials, the commissioners said it appeared there was another force behind the investigations. This is because Johnson also signed a subpoena pertaining to other Crime Intelligence appointments.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Hidden hand?’ Andrea Johnson doesn’t know why Idac was probing PKTT

A failed succession project? Zuma’s MK party ‘becoming more and more a one-man show’

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The latest shake-up inside the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has raised questions about democratic processes, accountability, and cronyism within the party.

This comes after the party on Monday announced that it has taken away powers from its Presidential Task Team (PTT), which was the highest decision-making body in the party. This body is now replaced by a Strategic Presidential Team (SPT).

“The Strategic Presidential Team is hereby constituted as the highest decision-making and strategic leadership body of the organisation, vested with overarching authority to provide leadership, strategic direction, organisational coordination and oversight of the implementation of the party’s political programme and constitutional mandate,” said the party’s spokesperson, Sifiso Mahlangu.

CONTINUE READING: A failed succession project? Zuma’s MK party ‘becoming more and more a one-man show’

‘Xenophobic violence’, building hijackers and drugs: Inside Nigeria and SA’s high-stakes meeting

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Nigeria has urged South Africa to do more to prevent xenophobic attacks on African migrants, as the two countries meet this week to try to cool tensions.

Foreign nationals have come under attack, and foreign-owned shops looted over the last few months, as some South Africans blame immigrants ​for problems such as crime and unemployment.

Nigeria completed its voluntary repatriation programme last Thursday, with the final flight taking 305 returnees home from Johannesburg. In total, nearly 1 490 citizens were returned to the West African country.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Xenophobic violence’, building hijackers and drugs: Inside Nigeria and SA’s high-stakes meeting

At least six people have been killed in a fiery head‑on collision on the N2 near in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Eastern Cape Transport Department.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has confirmed that the death toll from the early morning head-on collision on the N2 near Mooiplaas, just outside KuGompo City, has risen to six.

“The female victim who was rushed to hospital in a critical condition has sadly succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival,” said Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose.

“The road remains partially closed as rescue, recovery and crash investigation teams continue their work. Motorists are urged to approach with caution and follow the directions of traffic officials.”

CONTINUE READING: [UPDATE] Several killed in head-on crash on N2 as bad weather hits Eastern Cape

Mel Viljoen’s legal headache worsens as Sars wants to collect alleged tax debt

Mel and Peet Viljoen arrive at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on 14 November 2022. Picture: Gallo Images

The legal woes surrounding former celebrity attorney Peet Viljoen and his wife, Mel Viljoen, continue to mount.

This comes after a Pretoria court postponed his bail application. At the same time, reports emerged that the South African Revenue Service (Sars) has turned its attention to Mel over alleged outstanding tax matters.

The high-profile couple endured another difficult day in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria last week Thursday. Peet’s bid to secure his release from custody was delayed until 17 August, which means he will remain behind bars for several more weeks.

CONTINUE READING: Mel Viljoen’s legal headache worsens as Sars wants to collect alleged tax debt

Yesterday’s News recap

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