In case you missed it: Johnny walked, what now for DA? | Witness F on Musa Khawula arrest | Minimum wage increase

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 4 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, questions are being raised about who will succeed John Steenhuisen as the federal leader of the DA.

Meanwhile, Witness F told the Madlanga commission that Musa Khawula’s arrest was not a simple matter.

Furthermore, the minimum wage has been increased by R1.44.

Weather tomorrow: 5 February 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain and flooding warnings for the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, with fire danger in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Johnny the walker: What now for the DA?

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen speaks, 11 August 2025, during the announcement of an urgent reform plan on BBBEE, Employment Equity, and Expropriation Act, at Nkululeko House in Bruma Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Questions are being raised about who will succeed John Steenhuisen as the federal leader of the DA following his announcement that he will not run for a third term as party leader.

The party is expected to hold its elective conference in several weeks’ time, but Steenhuisen’s departure has left many South Africans questioning whether the DA has capable leaders who can take over and lead the country’s second biggest party.

The Citizen spoke to Theo Neethling, a political analyst from the University of the Free State (UFS), about the latest developments in the party.

He says there are capable leaders who can take over from Steenhuisen, including Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA federal chairperson Ivan Meyer, and Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Solly Malatsi.

There was pressure from ‘the top’ to arrest Musa Khawula, says Witness F

Controversial blogger and social media personality Musa Khawula. Picture: X/@Zweli_Thixo

Musa Khawula’s arrest for the alleged Contravention of the Cybercrime Act and crimen injuria was not a simple matter, Witness F told the Madlanga commission on Wednesday.

Witness F testified on how, on 17 September 2024, the head of organised crime, Major-General Richard Shibiri, forwarded him a message containing the blogger’s post about Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his wife.

In the post, Khawula made several allegations against Matlala, including the Tembisa Hospital looting.

Khawula continued to share posts about more people, including ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, and he paid the price. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

Domestic workers to get an almost R2 increase. Here’s the new wage for 2026

Picture: iStock

Minister of Employment and Labour Nomakhosazana Meth has announced a R1.44 increase to the national minimum wage.

Meth on Tuesday said the increase will benefit all workers, including vulnerable farm workers and domestic workers. However, workers employed on the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) will be excluded from the increase.

Meth said the increase is set to come into effect from 1 March 2026. After the R1.44 increase has been implemented, workers will receive R30.23 per hour. This is an increase from R28.79.

Zuma and Thales lose appeal to halt arms deal corruption trial [VIDEO]

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

Former president Jacob Zuma and French arms company Thales have been dealt a legal blow after the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that their corruption trial will go ahead.

The crucial matter returned to the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Wednesday.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed down judgment on their application for leave to appeal the court’s earlier decision dismissing their application to have the charges dropped.

“I am not persuaded that another court will find differently,” Chili said.

Cape Town dam levels continue to drop

Theewaterskloof Dam. Image: City of Cape Town website/DWS

Cape Town’s combined dam levels have fallen to 60.1% as of 2 February 2026.

The latest figures represent a drop from the previous week’s reading of 62.2%, according to data released by the City of Cape Town and the Department of Water and Sanitation.

The decline represents a loss of nearly 19 000 megalitres of stored water in just seven days, with the total volume dropping from 559 008 megalitres to 540 243 megalitres.

The current storage level is significantly lower than the same period last year, when dams were at 80.3%.

