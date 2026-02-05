In case you missed it: Attempted hit on Pretorius | Saps Brigadier on relationship with Matlala | Khawula rants at Mbalula

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 5 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that there has been an attempted hit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on an alleged law enforcement officer implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Meanwhile, Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s wife may have learned, like the rest of South Africa, on Thursday that her husband was in an on-and-off relationship with Saps Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, the section head for quality management: criminal record and crime scene management at the forensic services division in Pretoria.

Furthermore, Musa Khawula has reignited social media chaos after testimony by Witness F at the Madlanga Commission, with the controversial gossip blogger publicly demanding money from Fikile Mbalula.

Weather tomorrow: 6 February, 2026

More wet weather is expected in coastal provinces on Friday, 6 February, while hot and humid conditions have been forecast over parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission

Picture: iStock

There has been an attempted hit in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on an alleged law enforcement officer implicated at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The alleged hit on Wiandre Pretorius by three gunmen occurred in Klapper Street, near Boekenhout Street in Van Dyk Park, on Thursday morning at about 09:25am.

According to reports, Pretorius called for help in a voice note.

CONTINUE READING: Attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius implicated at Madlanga commission

Suliman Carrim’s bid to avoid testifying before the Madlanga commission dismissed

Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

North West businessman Suliman Carrim’s bid to not testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has been dismissed by the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

High Court Judge Denise Fisher struck the matter off the roll with costs on Thursday.

Carrim will now have to testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Friday, 6 February.

CONTINUE READING: Suliman Carrim’s bid to avoid testifying before the Madlanga commission dismissed

‘Humble, respectful and romantic’ – Saps Brigadier on her relationship with Matlala

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s wife may have learned, like the rest of South Africa, on Thursday that her husband was in an on-and-off relationship with Saps Brigadier Rachel Matjeng, the section head for quality management: criminal record and crime scene management at the forensic services division in Pretoria.

Matjeng testified at the Madlanga commission after she was identified as one of the police officers who had received money from Matlala.

Officials visited the Midrand Reservoirs on Tuesday morning, with Johannesburg Water reporting that four of the five affected reservoirs (Erand, Diepsloot, Rabie, and President Park) in the area have been opened in a controlled manner to support system recovery.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Humble, respectful and romantic’ – Saps Brigadier on her relationship with Matlala

Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane loses appeal to get job back

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane has suffered a blow after the Labour Appeal Court upheld his 2020 dismissal.

Judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana delivered the majority ruling on Thursday, dismissing Phahlane’s appeal application.

“The following order reflects the unanimous outcome of this court, notwithstanding the difference in reasoning. The appeal is dismissed with no order as to costs,” Nkutha-Nkontwana said.

CONTINUE READING: Ex-national police commissioner Phahlane loses appeal to get job back

‘Better have my money’: Musa Khawula tells Mbalula in viral rant after Madlanga testimony

Musa Khawula during the 2nd annual Imbizo at Carnival City Big Top Arena on November 11, 2023 in Brakpan, South Africa. Picture via Gallo Images/Oupa Bopap

Musa Khawula has reignited social media chaos after testimony by Witness F at the Madlanga Commission, with the controversial gossip blogger publicly demanding money from Fikile Mbalula.

Mbalula, who’s at times referred to as Razzmatazz and ‘Minister of Enjoyment,‘ was confronted in a viral X post that has left South Africans equal parts amused and stunned.

Quoting famous singer Rihanna’s lyrics from the song ‘Bi&*$ better have my money ‘, Khawula suggests he is owed compensation following what he claims was a politically motivated arrest and prolonged detention, adding fuel to an already explosive narrative unfolding at the Madlanga Commission, where allegations of political interference in policing are under intense scrutiny.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Better have my money’: Musa Khawula tells Mbalula in viral rant after Madlanga testimony

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Johnny walked, what now for DA? | Witness F on Musa Khawula arrest | Minimum wage increase