In case you missed it: Joburg hit by severe weather conditions | Survey shows Joburg supports ANC | Malema hits at IEC

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 5 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, severe weather has caused widespread disruption across Johannesburg, with fallen trees blocking roads, damaging a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle and forcing emergency crews to respond to multiple incidents across the city.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Johannesburg says an Ipsos survey has vindicated it, placing the party at 31% and ahead of the DA in the race to lead Joburg.

Furthermore, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has come under attack once more, this time from the leader of the EFF Julius Malema who has accused the institution of being entangled with the ANC.

Weather tomorrow: 6 September 2026

South Africa can expect cold, cool, and wet weather in most parts of the country on 6 September 2026. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued multiple warnings, including one for severe thunderstorms resulting in flooding of susceptible settlements and roads over the North West, the northern half of the Free State and the north-eastern part of the Northern Cape. Read full weather forecast here.

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WARNING: Joburg hit by severe weather conditions – These routes have been affected [VIDEO]

A tree fell onto a taxi in Langlaagte, Johannesburg, amid adverse weather conditions across Gauteng on 4 September 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Severe weather has caused widespread disruption across Johannesburg, with fallen trees blocking roads, damaging a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) vehicle and forcing emergency crews to respond to multiple incidents across the city.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Level 5 storm warning for Gauteng. Residents have been urged to prepare for flooding, hail, excessive lightning and strong winds.

The JMPD has urged all motorists and pedestrians to exercise extreme caution on the roads on Saturday, due to adverse weather conditions and high winds affecting various parts of the city.

CONTINUE READING: WARNING: Joburg hit by severe weather conditions – These routes have been affected [VIDEO]

ANC says Ipsos poll shows Joburg residents still have confidence in the party

ANC flag. Picture: supplied.

The ANC in Johannesburg says an Ipsos survey has vindicated it, placing the party at 31% and ahead of the DA in the race to lead Joburg.

The Ipsos findings were released on Friday, 4 September.

“The Ipsos research findings reaffirm that the ANC is arresting the decline and beginning to rebuild its support. This is encouraging,” said the party’s regional secretary, Sasa Manganye, in a statement.

CONTINUE READING: ANC says Ipsos poll shows Joburg residents still have confidence in the party

‘The IEC is the ANC in reverse’: Malema says ground forces must protect EFF votes

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has come under attack once more, this time from the leader of the EFF Julius Malema who has accused the institution of being entangled with the ANC.

Malema told his supporters at the launch of the Mpumalanga leg of his party’s manifesto for the upcoming local government elections that they should monitor the elections process with a sharp eye.

“Fighters party agents look after the EFF votes, volunteers of the EFF look after the EFF votes, even during special votes, keep a close eye on the IEC because [the] IEC is ANC in reverse, the IEC must be monitored, they have been stealing our votes, no more, we are going to look after our votes,” said Malema.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The IEC is the ANC in reverse’: Malema says ground forces must protect EFF votes

R49.3 million in Mpumalanga’s alleged illegal mining loot frozen in Namibia

Picture: iStock

The Namibian High Court has granted the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a preservation order for N$49.4 million (R49.4 million), allegedly linked to an industrial-scale illegal coal mining and money-laundering operation in Mpumalanga.

The investigation centres on alleged illegal mining activities carried out between November 2021 and September 2023 on portions 11 and 12 of Farm Witkranz 53 IT in the Carolina area.

The funds are linked to South African businessman Jacobus Hosea Jordaan, his wife Elza Jordaan, Welgevonde Farming (Pty) Ltd and the Namka Trust.

In the case heard on 31 August 2026, in the High Court of Namibia, Windhoek, Justice Shafimana Ueitele Ambunda rejected the couple’s argument that the money was the proceeds of legitimate business transactions.

CONTINUE READING: R49.3 million in Mpumalanga’s alleged illegal mining loot frozen in Namibia

OBP acting CEO suspended amid FMD vaccine pricing allegations

OBP imports and sells FMD vaccines to farms nationwide. Picture: iStock

Onderstepoort Biological Products (OBP) Board has placed its acting CEO, Dr Jacob Modumo, on precautionary suspension as allegations surrounding the pricing of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines come under scrutiny. The OBP Board appointed Modumo as acting CEO on 27 May 2025.

Agriculture minister Willie Aucamp on Saturday said the suspension follows an emergency meeting held on Friday, 04 September 2026, with the board about the pricing allegations. He added that the acting CEO has not been found guilty of any wrongdoing.

OBP is a state-owned animal vaccine manufacturing and distribution company. Its duties include importing and selling FMD vaccines to farms. OBP is not allowed to make profit from selling FMD vaccines.

CONTINUE READING: OBP acting CEO suspended amid FMD vaccine pricing allegations

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Confession of a VIP guard | Boks braced for fired-up All Blacks | Ex-Miss SA fined R3m, debarred