In case you missed it: ANC ‘belongs to God’ | Apple takes Joburg company to court | Malema slams social grant amounts

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 6 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says his party can never die because it is divinely protected by God and the ancestors.

Meanwhile, global technology giant Apple has turned to the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to stop a local company from trading in what it alleges are counterfeit iPhones and packaging.

Furthermore, Malema has promised a raft of measures to tackle the challenges facing young South Africans, including support for unemployed graduates, while arguing that the current social grants, particularly the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, are not enough.

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‘It belongs to God’: Mbalula says the ANC will never die, as his livestock donation sparks controversy

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says his party can never die because it is divinely protected by God and the ancestors.

He was speaking at a cultural ceremony hosted by the Mathibela Royal Council in Mpumalanga on Saturday. The event was also attended by different traditional leaders.

“The ANC is a big organisation, it belongs to God, it belongs to the ancestors, and chiefs, this organisation was born inside a church, they can try to destroy it but its impossible, because when they try to destroy it the ancestors refuse because it is an organisation that was formed by our kings, it was built by priests,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It belongs to God’: Mbalula says the ANC will never die, as his livestock donation sparks controversy

Apple takes Johannesburg company to court over fake iPhones

Apple has turned to the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to stop a local company from trading in what it alleges are counterfeit iPhones. Picture: iStock

Global technology giant Apple has turned to the Johannesburg High Court in a bid to stop a local company from trading in what it alleges are counterfeit iPhones and packaging.

The high-end products were seized at OR Tambo International Airport in March.

In its application, Apple has asked the court to declare the products counterfeit, prevent the company from dealing in them and compel disclosure of their origin and the network behind them.

According to Apple’s particulars of claim, South African Revenue Service (SARS) officials detained the consignment on 17 March and formally seized it on 27 July.

CONTINUE READING: Apple takes Johannesburg company to court over fake iPhones

Malema wants social grants to start at R4 500, promises allowance for unemployed graduates

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: EFF/X

With South Africa’s elections often serving as a stage for political parties to put their best foot forward, promises to win voters’ support are taking centre stage.

With the upcoming local government elections set for 4 November, parties are already rolling out their pitches to South Africans, with EFF leader Julius Malema putting the country’s youth firmly in his sights.

Malema, on Saturday at the party’s provincial manifesto launch in the North West, promised a raft of measures to tackle the challenges facing young South Africans, including support for unemployed graduates, while arguing that the current social grants, particularly the R370 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant, are not enough.

CONTINUE READING: Malema wants social grants to start at R4 500, promises allowance for unemployed graduates

Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The founder of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement, Floyd Shivambu, says his party will scrap Soweto’s historic electricity debt if it wins the City of Johannesburg in the upcoming local government elections.

“Why do you say the people of Soweto owe Eskom an upward of R3-10 billion where are the people of Soweto going to get that money, we already as Afrika Mayibuye Movement have a tangible solution and the first thing that we will put in the City of Johannesburg is to eradicate the historical debt of all the Soweto residents in relation to electricity,” he said on Saturday.

Shivambu said Soweto’s debt to Eskom is partly due to the rate boycotts that happened before 1994.

CONTINUE READING: Shivambu promises to wipe off Soweto electricity debt, refuses to reveal mayoral candidate for City of Joburg

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images



The ANC’s failure to submit portions of its candidate lists before the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) 28 August deadline has placed Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula under mounting pressure, with senior party leaders demanding answers over omissions that could affect the ANC’s prospects in key municipalities ahead of the 4 November local government elections.

The controversy emerged after the ANC announced last week that it had been unable to capture all its candidates on the IEC’s system due to what it described as a technical glitch.

The party has since engaged with the electoral body to ensure all its candidates are considered for the upcoming polls.

CONTINUE READING: Mbalula under fire as ANC candidate list blunder sparks internal backlash

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Joburg hit by severe weather conditions | Survey shows Joburg supports ANC | Malema hits at IEC