In case you missed it: Hefty April fuel price increase | Winde’s dress code explained | Benni McCarthy’s Kaizer Chiefs dream

In the news today, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde’s spokesperson has explained why Winde attended a sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in cycling pants.

Meanwhile, the Central Energy Fund has predicted that motorists will be hit with hefty petrol and diesel increases in April.

Furthermore, Benni McCarthy remains hopeful of one day coaching Kaizer Chiefs.

Weather tomorrow: 7 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, while hot, humid weather is expected to cause extremely uncomfortable conditions in northeastern regions. Full weather forecast here.

Fuel price shock: Here’s how much more petrol might cost you in April

Picture: iStock

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) predicts motorists will be hit with hefty petrol and diesel increases in April as tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate.

CEF calculates the daily basic fuel price using global oil prices and the rand exchange rate.

However, the state energy company doesn’t publish petrol price forecasts. Instead, analysts watch the daily over/under-recovery figures to estimate whether prices might rise or fall before the government announces the official monthly changes.

Predictions released on Thursday suggest South Africans can expect an increase of R2.41 for petrol 95, R2.28 for petrol 93, and about R4.40-R4.50 for diesel.

This is why Alan Winde came to a legislature sitting ‘pants-less’

Picture: Khalid Sayed/Facebook

Election season came early this year as the ANC and the DA have already started throwing mud at each other: this time over a Premier’s dress code.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde attended a sitting of the Western Cape Provincial Legislature in cycling pants, shoes and pink socks.

“Winde was dressed in inappropriate attire, wearing cycling shorts and shoes, much to our horror,” said Khalid Sayed of the ANC.

Winde’s spokesperson, Regan Thaw, told The Citizen on Friday that the premier had cycled to the legislature after cycling to the opening of the biggest free melanoma screening operation in the world at the Cape Town Cycle Tour Expo.

Benni still dreams of coaching Kaizer Chiefs

Benni McCarthy launched his autobiography ‘Benni’ in Johannesburg and Cape Town this week. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Benni McCarthy remains hopeful of one day coaching Kaizer Chiefs, a club he has always supported.

The former FC Porto, Blackburn Rovers and Orlando Pirates striker has now turned author, penning an autobiography with the help of football journalist Mark Gleeson.

Speaking at the launch of ‘Benni’ in midweek, McCarthy spoke of how Chiefs were actually the team he wanted to play for, and not Pirates.

He ended up signing for Pirates in 2011 and helping them to the 2011/12 Betway Premiership title under Ruud Krol.

Army to blow up dams in the Kruger National Park – Here’s why

The Sirheni Dam during floods in the Kruger National Park. Picture: Supplied

For almost two weeks, explosives will be heard in the Kruger National Park (KNP) as the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) demolishes the Kanniedood and Sirheni dams.

The demolition will happen from Monday, 9 March, until Friday, 20 March.

The destruction of the Kanniedood dam is part of a years-long operation to remove man-made infrastructure from river systems.

Madlanga rebukes ‘hat trick’ claim as Suliman Carrim says he could be third witness killed

Businessman Suliman Carrim at Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Businessman and ANC member Suliman Carrim faced sharp criticism after suggesting he could be the next witness to die at the Madlanga commission.

During Friday’s proceedings, Carrim’s lawyer Kameel Premhid asked the commission to allow his client to testify in camera. Carrim is scheduled to give evidence on 9 and 10 March.

Premhid told the commission that since his last appearance on 6 February, Carrim has faced surveillance, and death threats.

However, Madlanga stated that Carrim cannot dictate the commission’s proceedings, especially since he failed to submit his statement by the 27 February deadline.

