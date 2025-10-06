In case you missed it: Mandla Mandela to be released | King Misuzulu’s crown victory | Charlotte Maxeke Hospital on fire

Catch up on the biggest stories Monday, 2 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Israel authorities have notified the department of international relations and cooperation about the release of Mandla Mandela and other fellow South African activists who were detained last week.

Meanwhile, a Gauteng High Court ruling setting aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the Zulu King has itself been set aside.

Furthermore, a psychiatric patient reportedly started a fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital.

Weather tomorrow: 7 October 2025

The South African Weather Service says clear skies and warm conditions will cover much of South Africa on Tuesday, but isolated thundershowers may develop in the northeast. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

Mandla Mandela.

The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed that Israeli authorities formally notified it about the release of Mandla Mandela and other fellow South African activists who were detained last week.

In a statement on Monday, the department said the group is scheduled to be repatriated on Tuesday morning, departing via Israel’s neighbouring country Jordan.

“Minister Lamola extends his gratitude to all relevant parties, both domestically and internationally, for their cooperation and coordination in ensuring the return of the South African citizens,” the statement read.

Their release comes after Israeli naval forces intercepted the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) fleet of 41 vessels carrying Mandela – the grandson of Nelson Mandela – and more than 400 people to Gaza to provide humanitarian aid to the area.

CONTINUE READING: Mandla Mandela and other detained South Africans to be released on Tuesday

Zulu royal family calls for unity as King Misuzulu wins supreme court appeal for crown

King Misuzulu at his coronation in Durban. Picture: GCIS

A Gauteng High Court ruling setting aside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the Zulu King has itself been set aside.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday ruled in favour of Ramaphosa and kaZwelithini, ending an almost three-year legal dispute.

Ramaphosa launched the appeal in December 2023 after he was ordered to form an investigative committee into possible violations of customary law when he recognised Misuzulu’s royal status in 2022.

Misuzulu’s older brother, Prince Simakade kaZwelithini disputed the recognition and approached the high court to rectify what he felt was a flawed process.

CONTINUE READING: Zulu royal family calls for unity as King Misuzulu wins supreme court appeal for crown

Fire contained at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, caused by psychiatric patient

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. Picture: iStock

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that the fire that broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital (CMJAH) on Monday afternoon was started by a psychiatric patient.

Fire reported at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

The Gauteng provincial joint operations centre, a Gauteng police board initiative, issued a statement on Monday afternoon about reports of a building fire at the hospital.

“Emergency services are en route. Use alternate routes and keep the area clear for emergency crews,” the JOC said.

The Gauteng Department of Health confirmed that the fire broke out at the female psychiatry ward.

“A mental health patient set fire to her bed while demanding to be discharged. Fortunately, there are no injuries sustained as a result of this incident,” the department said in a statement.

CONTINUE READING: Fire contained at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, caused by psychiatric patient

Interpreter issue halts Phala Phala farm burglary trial

Imanuwela David (L), Froliana Joseph (C) and Ndilinasho Joseph appear in the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on 7 December 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

Proceedings in the Phala Phala farm burglary trial were disrupted after the defence raised concerns about the accuracy of the Oshiwambo interpreter.

The trial resumed on Monday at the Modimolle Regional Court, where the alleged mastermind, Imanuwela David, along with Froliana Joseph and her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, face charges of housebreaking, theft, and conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal.

On Monday, the trial-within-a-trial was cut short after the accused complained about the inaccurate interpretation of Oshiwambo, a language spoken by the Ovambo people in parts of Namibia.Read more Ramaphosa defends BBBEE and unveils ANC’s plan to grow economy

An interpreter has been facilitating communication for David and the Joseph siblings throughout the proceedings.

David’s legal representative, Advocate Koena Matala, told the court that his client was concerned the interpreter was not accurately conveying what witnesses were saying, and this “creates a problem”.

CONTINUE READING: Interpreter issue halts Phala Phala farm burglary trial

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Water board trip fury | Mashaba comeback talk | Gov plans gas subsidy