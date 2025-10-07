In case you missed it: Flotilla detainees returning to SA | Ramokgopa linked to Matlala | Eskom CEO earns R11.7m

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 7 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) has confirmed the safe arrival of the protestors detained off the shore of the Gaza Strip last week.

Meanwhile, ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa has become the target of what appears to be a smear campaign, with her name being dragged into the scandal surrounding controversial businessman and alleged underworld figure Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Furthermore, after eight years of losses, Eskom has finally powered back to profit under CEO Dan Marokane, generating a profit worth billions despite being owed millions by municipalities and businesses.

Weather tomorrow: 8 October 2025

Expect partly cloudy skies in most provinces, with isolated showers and thundershowers in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, North West and the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Activists and human rights defenders on board a vessel departing from Tunisia’s northern port of Bizerte on September 14, 2025, as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, bound for the Gaza Strip [AFP]

Paliament accused of ‘disorder’ as first day of Mkhwanazi ad hoc committee lost to argument over statements

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Members of parliament’s ad hoc committee looking into the corruption claims made by KwaZulu-Natal’s top cop stalled proceedings on the first day over questions of independence.

Parliamentarians and the committee’s chief evidence leader debated for an hour over whether statements given to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry were fit for the ad hoc committee.

A long adjournment was followed by the committee members meeting in private to deliberate on the way forward.

ANC’s Ramokgopa hit by claims linking her to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Minister steps in to resolve pay delays for education assistants

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Watt a salary spike: Eskom CEO takes home R11.7 million

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane. Picture: X/Eskom_SA

