In case you missed it: Minors intercepted at Beitbridge | Happy Birthday ANC | US exits 31 UN organisations

News today includes the Border Management Authority (BMA), working with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has intercepted more than 20 minors near the Limpopo River close to the Beitbridge port of entry, raising serious child protection and border security concerns.

Meanwhile, the ANC celebrates its 114th birthday on Thursday, but also wakes up to the shocking news that it is no longer part of a majority government in KwaZulu-Natal.

Furthermore, United States President Donald Trump has announced his administration’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations.

Weather tomorrow: 9 January 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with hot and humid conditions expected in other parts of KZN and in the Northern Cape on Friday, 9 January. Full weather forecast here.

BMA, SANDF intercept more than 20 unsupervised minors near Beitbridge

Twenty unsupervised minors were intercepted near the Beitbridge port of entry. Picture: Supplied

The Border Management Authority (BMA), working with the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), has intercepted more than 20 minors near the Limpopo River close to the Beitbridge port of entry, raising serious child protection and border security concerns.

The interception occurred during routine border safeguarding operations near the Beitbridge border fence, one of South Africa’s busiest and most vulnerable crossing points.

According to the BMA, the children were aged between five and 17 years and were believed to have been travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe.

KZN Premier Ntuli endorses Mkhwanazi for a second term

KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has officially endorsed provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi for a second term, saying he wants the top cop in charge of policing in his province.

Mkhwanazi has been in the spotlight following an explosive briefing on 6 July 2025 in which he alleged political interference in police operations, claiming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection, Shadrack Sibiya, had meddled in police operations.

Among these were claims that Mchunu, currently on special leave, intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Happy Birthday ANC, but no celebrations in KZN as MK party moves closer to power

ANC flag outside Luthuli House. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC celebrates its 114th birthday on Thursday, but also wakes up to the shocking news that it is no longer part of a majority government in KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes after the National Freedom Party (NFP) announced it has pulled out of its coalition with the ANC, IFP, and DA. The party said it would hold a media briefing on Friday to address the residents in KZN.

This move changes the balance of forces in the 80-seat legislature, leaving the ruling coalition with 40 seats to govern with.

Suspect arrested in Bryanston building hijacking case

City officials arrest a suspect linked to a hijacked Bryanston property. Picture: Supplied.

An alleged property hijacker has been arrested following a December enforcement action in Bryanston, where officials found illegal Wendy houses, undocumented occupants, and a syndicate charging residents R2 000 in monthly rent.

The police have arrested the suspect linked to the hijacking of a property on Grosvenor Road, Bryanston, following law enforcement action taken at the property in December 2025.

In December 2025, sweeping-enforcement action in the City of Johannesburg resulted in the arrest of more than 40 people, including undocumented foreign nationals, at the property.

Trump administration withdraws from 31 UN organisations, some affecting Africa – Here is the list

The United Nations logo. Picture: Ludovic Marin / AFP

United States President Donald Trump has announced his administration’s withdrawal from 66 international organisations.

These include United Nations (UN) and non-UN commissions, funds, and advisory panels. The move could affect nations from Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

Trump clarified that where UN bodies were concerned, “withdrawal means ceasing participation in or funding to those entities to the extent permitted by law.”

