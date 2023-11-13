Fire danger warning in Northern and Western Cape on Tuesday

Here's what to expect on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions on Tuesday.

This is expected over Khai-Ma Municipality in the Northern Cape, Matzikama, Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities in the Western Cape and over the Dawid Kruiper Municipaltiy in the Northern Cape.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High 2.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to cold with morning fog, drizzle and occasional showers and rain in places in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon. Isolate showers and thundershowers are expected over the Highveld and escarpment areas.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog, drizzle and occasional light showers and light rain over the escarpment, becoming partly cloudy in the west in the afternoon.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Cloudy with morning fog patches in the far east, otherwise fine and cool to warm becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Eastern parts of the Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the extreme north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy to cloudy with mist over the extreme north-eastern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot over the West Coast district.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy in places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong-easterly by midday.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy with light morning rain in the east, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the south-western interior. The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, becoming southeasterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to southeasterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High