DA refers police VIP protection vicious assault on motorist to IPID [VIDEO]

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it has referred the alleged assault of three occupants of a vehicle by members of the South African Police Services (Saps) VIP protection unit to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

This comes after a video, which has been widely shared on social media platforms, shows the vicious attack on the N1 highway by VIP protection police officers, some who were brandishing high calibre weapons.

The officers in plain clothes take turns kicking the three men while they lie on the ground. One crawls for cover under the road barrier, one is seen lying on the road, while the third one tries to duck the blows.

DA shadow minister of police Andrew Whitfield said the party is “deeply disturbed by the video”.

“The attack, filmed by a motorists on the N1 in Fourways, cannot be swept under the table. The perpetrators must be arrested and charged with assault within 24 hours. These brazen bullies can be easily identified from not only the video but also from the registration of their official vehicles.

“The breakdown of law and order and the perpetuation of violence on innocent South Africans cannot be tolerated. The Minister of Police has the responsibility to have the perpetrators arrested and imprisoned immediately,” said Whitfield.

IPID complaint

Whitfield added that he has lodged a complaint with IPID.

“I have also referred this incident to the executive director of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for thorough investigation and appropriate action.

“It is essential that a comprehensive probe takes place to determine the circumstances leading to this incident and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions,” said Whitfield.

Whitfield said the police must serve and protect the citizens of the country.

“South Africa deserves a police service that is professional, accountable, and committed to upholding the rights and safety of all citizens.”

Investigations

National police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said Saps has since successfully traced the victims of the alleged assault.

“The process to obtain their statements continues as part of the probe. The police officers involved have also been identified and will be subjected to internal processes. Management of the Saps views this as serious and will get to the bottom of this incident.”

National police commissioner Lieutenant-General Fannie Masemola condemned the conduct of the members.

