Police investigation launched following discovery of burnt body in Limpopo

Police said the body was discovered in the bushes burnt with a tyre.

The grim discovery was made in Dzingidzingi village on Monday. Photo: iStock

The police in Giyani are investigating a case of murder following the recovery of a burnt body of a 40-year-old woman in Limpopo

It is understood the grim discovery was made in Dzingidzingi village on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was discovered in the bushes burnt with a tyre.

“It is alleged that the deceased was last seen in the early hours around 1am on the same day when she went to her boyfriend’s home allegedly after she was telephonically informed by the boyfriend that one of her children whom are staying with their father was sick.

It is reported that while the family members were at the police station to report a missing person after realizing that she was not reporting back home then information was received from the search team that the body was recovered,” Ledwaba said.

Investigations

Ledwaba said the woman was later identified by her family member.

“Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Domestic violence related issues cannot be ruled out in this case as far as preliminary investigation is concerned.

“The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in LImpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has appealed to community members with information to contact the Police so that the perpetrator can be arrested and face the full might of the law,” Ledwaba said.

Ledwaba said police investigations are continuing.

Police have appealed to anyone with information that can assist to arrest the suspect involved in this murder case to contact their nearest police station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

Mass shooting

In a separate incident, Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a mass shooting that occurred in Cape Town.

This comes after an off-duty officer was among the five people who were shot and killed during the shooting in Gugulethu on Saturday

Warrant Officer Lindela Mraqisa was attached to the Western Cape’s Protection and Security Service (PSS) division and had served as a close protector to Deputy Minister of Police Cassel Mathale since 2019.

