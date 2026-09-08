Joburg Emergency on high alert amid severe weather warnings

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, avoid crossing flooded roads and low lying bridges, and maintain safe following distances.

With the South African Weather Service (Saws) issuing a warning for severe thunderstorms across most parts of Johannesburg, authorities caution that the storms may bring flash floods, strong winds and hail.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) has urged motorists to exercise extreme caution, avoid crossing flooded roads and low‑lying bridges, and maintain safe following distances.

Warning

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents in vulnerable low‑lying areas are advised to steer clear of rivers and streams, while parents are urged to monitor children closely.

“Faith‑based organisations have also been asked to avoid riverbanks during the rainy period.”

Mulaudzi stressed that disaster management teams, swift‑water rescue units, and monitoring crews remain on high alert overnight, covering all seven regions of the city.

“We are pleading with our motorists and residents to act responsibly and avoid unnecessary risks,” he said.

Residents facing life‑threatening emergencies are encouraged to contact the City’s Command and Control Centre at 011 375 5911.

Flooding

The severe weather and heavy rain in Johannesburg caused flooding in some areas, leaving multiple vehicles submerged and stranded in high water.

Persistent rainfall over the weekend left roads wet and slippery and caused water levels in rivers and streams across the city to rise significantly.

The wet weather also resulted in several accidents across Gauteng.

Advice

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, advised motorists to turn around immediately if they encounter submerged roads or high standing water.

“Stalled vehicles block emergency response access and present severe safety hazards. Drive well below the speed limit, maintain an extended following distance, and keep the headlights switched on.

“Follow all temporary barricades, road closures, and instructions from JMPD officers directing traffic on site,” Fihla said.

Meanwhile, extremely cold weather grips most parts of Johannesburg; Mulaudzi urged residents to exercise caution when using all heating devices.