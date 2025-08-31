Journalist Tshidi Madia to be buried on Thursday in Germiston

Mourners are encouraged to dress in bold and colourful attire in tribute to Tshidi Madia.

The life of renowned political journalist and broadcaster Tshidi Madia, who recently passed away, will be celebrated this week with a memorial service on Tuesday and a funeral on Thursday.

Madia passed away on Wednesday, 27 August 2025, in the morning after a short illness. Her death came five days after she celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Madia’s memorial and burial

A memorial service to honour her legacy will be held on Tuesday at Primedia offices in Sandton, Gauteng, from 12pm.

Madia’s funeral will be held on Thursday at San Salvador Catholic Church in Germiston from 8am.

“Mourners are encouraged to dress in bold and colourful attire, in tribute to Tshidi and her love for colour,” read the funeral poster.

Memorial and funeral arrangements for journalist Tshidi Madia. Picture: Instagram/Clement Manyathela

ALSO READ: DNA confirms remains of journalist Aserie Ndlovu and Nomsa Mdhluli

Madia’s Ekurhuleni memorial

EWN reported that Reverend Mzwandile Molo, Secretary General of the South African Council of Churches, led a prayer service for Madia on Saturday, 30 August 2025, at Ekurhuleni.

The service was held by industry colleagues of Madia to honour her life.

“We’ve lived to see what happens when journalists decide not to stand for the truth and become too immersed in power struggles, betraying the honesty and honour of their profession as they seek easy access to power and money. We have also seen those who stood for the truth, who said: ‘This story looks juicy, but it has no foundation, therefore I will not publish it,’” said Molo.

‘Darling of the media’

Among prominent figures to convey condolences were President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

“Tshidi loved our country, and this was the backdrop to her tough questions and her hopeful vision of a South Africa that can and should be better. We shall continue to work for Tshidi’s South Africa with her now silent pen and voice in our memories and hearts,” said Ramaphosa.

Mashatile described her as a “darling of the media”.

“Tshidi was one of the media’s most renowned, respected, and well-loved members. If Samkele Maseko was known jocularly as the Lord of the Media, Tshidi Madia was most certainly the Darling of the Media.”

NOW READ: Israel kills five Al Jazeera journalists in airstrike in Gaza [VIDEO]