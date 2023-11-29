WATCH: We are coming for you, Cele warns other July 2021 unrest ‘instigators’

One of the instigators of the July 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Zuma was sentenced to 12 years behind bars on Wednesday

Police Minister Bheki Cele said they “coming” for the rest of the July 2021 unrest instigators who caused chaos and mayhem in the country.

Cele was speaking at the sidelines of the Interpol 91st Annual General Meeting (AGM) being hosted in Vienna.

On Wednesday, one of the instigators of the July 2021 civil unrest, Mdumiseni Zuma was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with two years suspended.

Watch Police Minister Bheki Cele welcome the judgment

Cele made the comments after Mdumiseni Zuma was sentenced to 12 years behind bars, with 2 years suspended. #BhekiCele #July2021Unrest Vid: Saps pic.twitter.com/76Q5OA0pZ6 November 29, 2023

36-year-old Zuma was found guilty by the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court in September on charges of committing public violence and incitement to commit arson.

The charges against Zuma are linked to the widespread looting and destruction in July 2021 that occurred at the Pietermaritzburg Brookside Shopping Mall during the July 2021unrest.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema believed Mdumiseni Zuma did not have the right legal representation and has pledged to step in.

We are coming for you

Cele welcomed the sentence and the detective work that led to the sentencing.

“We just believe and hope that is the beginning. The outstanding 67 (65) with escalated charges – we are coming for them. We believe the outcome would be similar or even better. That will simply say to instigators and troublemakers that’s not the way of doing things as we know how much we lost.”

The 65 alleged instigators Cele referred to charged in connection with the unrest and public violence that occurred in July 2021 in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal, made their appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court earlier this month where they were slapped with terrorism charges.

Terrorism

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state found more evidence against the group.

“The 65 alleged instigators were served with indictments. In addition to the charges of conspiracy to commit public violence and incitement to commit public violence; the state has added charges of terrorism, sedition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

“The matter has been adjourned to 30 January 2024, for the accused to make their first appearance in the Durban High Court, and their bail was extended till the next appearance,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

The accused are out on bail and on warnings.

